Former NFF Presidential Aspirant, Marcello Makes History UAE

..Wins League Back -To- Back

Former Nigeria football federation presidential Aspirant and head scout Gulf united football club Dubai, A 2nd division in United Arab Emirate league Marcello Anyanwu has won the UAEFA DIVISION TWO LEAGUE., Making him the first African football coach in UAE to win division three league & division two league back – back.

Division three 2021/2022 season & Division two 2022 /2023 season

The former Arsenal soccer school coach describes the record as something he will cherish for a very long time.

Gulf united was crowded the league two champion after defeating Al Hilal of Dubai 5-1 in the last home league match.

‘Winning is my hobby, i have the mentality to win, i equally believes that victory is of the lord,

Said. the Ikeduru born tactician.

we are the Champions of UAEFA division two league, we will compete in division 1 next season and participate in the UAE president cup.

Anyanwu praised his players for the resilience, commitment and determination to conquer.

The Assistant coach of Gulf united football club Dubai salutes the tenacity of Five Nigeria players in his team.. Am very proud of them. We all achieve the success together.

Marcello Anyanwu who was appointed Nigeria national league Brand Ambassador has contributed immensely to grassroots football development in Nigeria, Africa and diaspora

”There were no shortcuts on our path to promotion. We persevere in every step we took to this promotion.

I hope our new position brings you deep satisfaction and fun challenges’.

Says Marcello