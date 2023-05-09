Myke Ikoku Speaks On Samdaddy’s Candidacy

•Says, He Is Most Qualified For Imo Guber

By Onyekachi Eze

Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu’s desires of becoming the next governor of Imo State may be coming to fruition following the continued endorsement of his candidacy by Imolites at home and in the diaspora.

The gubernatorial bid of the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Imo State, (SamDaddy) is continuously receiving boost over the confidence being reposed in him as most credible person to occupy the Imo State Douglas House.

Speaking to Newsmen shortly after receiving an Honorary Membership Award from the elitist Club, the Safari (AIFCESS) Recreation Club, Owerri, recently, Evangelist Michael Ikoku who serves as the Chairman of Divine Mandate Movement Campaign Council described Senator Anyanwu as a round peg in a round hole who possess all the qualities to govern the State.

Ikoku disclosed that among the candidates in the ring, Anyanwu stands tall above them, as well as qualified to take Imo State to an enviable heights if voted in.

He further added that with Samdaddy’s many years of experience as a former Local Government Chairman of Ikeduru LGA, House of Assembly representative for Ikeduru State Constituency, a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who represented Imo East (Owerri Zone) in the Senate, and currently the National Scribe of the PDP, he is already equipped for leadership positions like that of a governor of a State.

According to Evang. Ikoku, PDP made the wisest decision by giving Anyanwu the mandate to fly the Party’s Flag, especially with the support of the Party’s bigwigs and faithful.

Ikoku attributed Senator Anyanwu as a servant Leader with humane spirit, dogged and resilient in the service of humanity.

Speaking further, the CEO of All Seasons Hotel, NV Lounge Nightclub, Mimi’s Place, Myke Records and chairman of a conglomerate affirmed that Imo State will rise again under the full supervision of Anyanwu.

He added that while other candidates parade cash as only readiness for governance, Anyanwu parades dreams, vision and manifesto that would elevate the standard of living of Ndi Imo.

The development of the localities were also proffered as being paramount in the heart of the PDP’s candidate towards giving Imo State a pride of place in the comity of States.

Addressing a question on the decamped PDP Chieftains who recently pitched tent with the APC, Evang. Myke Ikoku enthused, “PDP is already one family. Even in our respective homes, at times there are disagreements which is later settled. So in PDP, we are one, there are reconciliation moves.

“The people who left the party are those who lost their elections. You can’t give what you don’t have. If they can fail their elections what impact would they even have in their new APC party”?

However, he enjoined Imolites to look beyond political party and support the man with the zeal and passion to deliver democracy dividends, and effective governance which he opined Senator Anyanwu is the man to beat come November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo.