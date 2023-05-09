Ahead Imo Guber: Eze Akujobi Calls For Spirit Of Sportsmanship, Cautions Politicians Against Hate Speech

The Traditional Ruler of Awaka Ancient Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Eze Akujobi David Osuagwu, Ezikoche II has called on politicians in Imo State to imbibe the spirit of Sportmanship, while cautioning them to guide against using remarks that could be considered: “Hate Speech”.

The Royal Father who made the remark in his Palace, stated that using uncharitable remark against people in authority could distrupt the peace and progress already achieved in the State.

The Deputy Chairman of Imo State Traditional Institutions, also used the occasion of his interaction with the press to appeal to politicians whom he consider to brothers and sister of the State to put the interest of the State first before their personal ambition.

He highlighted that a situation where a politician makes remark suggesting that the unwarranted waste of lives, and destruction of valuables properties is been orchestrated by the Governor is unbecoming of someone who hopes to occupy the same position.

The Deputy Chairman while reacting urged the players to play by the rules of the game and avoid overheating the polity hence the need to apply caution, adding that the peace and security of the State should be everyone’ prerogative and not that of the government alone.

He advised that no government will deliberately either by overt or by covert sponsor violence against the State where he or she presides, and that the use of such strong comments by politics concerning the killing in the State by non State actors will not serve the interest of the people.

Eze Akujobi while appealing noted that the three leading contestants from the APC, to the PDP and Labour are all his friends and will remain so even after the elections, stressing that the era of politics of bitterness in Imo State should be over.

Even as he enjoined them to reach out to each other as friends, the Monarch is of the opinion that their interest to govern the State he believes is borne out if their patriotic spirit to see the State move forward.

According to the Traditional Ruler, there is need for politicians to guide their speech and followers appropriately by regulating their behavior so as not to distrupt the peace and security of the State during the their political campaigns.

While stating that the onus lays with the Royal Fathers to ensure peace reigns within their domain by working closely with the government that led by Senator Hope Uzodinma and of which could be Labour Party or PDP in future.

He further appealed to the politicians to disengage from verbal attacks that will tear the State apart, while encourage them to stop the use of such rethorics that may ignite crisis and plunge the entire State into breakdown of law and order.