Esom Obodo Eulogizes Imo Governor

•Says, Oguta Sea Port, A Dream Come True

By Onyekachi Eze

Commendations have continued to trail the lofty achievements of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma since assumption of office in January 2020.

The latest was the newly flagged off event of the dredging of the Oguta Lake/Orashi River in the Oguta Council Area of the State by the Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

In an interview session with Journalists at the scene of the event, Hon. Chief Goddy Esom Obodo Ph.D, attributed the project as a lifetime legacy of the Governor.

Adding that they have long yearned for such mega capital development project in the area.

Dr. Esom Obodo explained that not only would the dredging of the Orashi River be linked up straight to the Atlantic Ocean, but as well will enhance the economic upturn of Imo State and her Neighbouring States.

“This project when completed will boost the socio-economic activities and the revenue of the State. Again, it will serve as a tourist centre in the whole of the South East and Nigeria”, Obodo enthused.

Also, it is expected to have sufficient depth to berth small to medium size vessels, and provide an evacuation corridor for gas and other products processed and /or produced with the Oil & Gas Free Trade Zone for sale to neighboring states as well as export purposes.

In further complimenting Governor Hope Uzodimma’s giant strides, the Prince of the Oil Kingdom who held sway as the former Adapalm General Manager asserted,

“His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma (Onwa), the Executive Governor of Imo State, Your Excellency Sir, it is with heart full of joy that I commend you on the Oguta Sea Port, which is a dream come true.

“Your Excellency, I am personally overwhelmed by your doggedness in making sure that the imaginary Oguta Seaport has finally come alive. I say may God bless you. Sir, you have not only opened economic and employment window for the Niger Delta Imo State but you also wiped out the tears from our eyes by all the things you have done for us since you took over power in Imo State; you gave us Minister, you gave us University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, you brought life back to Adapalm, now you have given us a brand new River Port. May you remain ever blessed.

“I have not seen a Governor of Imo State with much passion to develop Imo like you, thank you sir. The spirits of Oil and Gas region of Imo State, the youths, the women and men of this area are singing your praises. You are indeed the only hope of Imo State. Thank You Onwa Imo, Thank You Our God Sent Governor, Thank You The People’s Governor. Sir just bear in mind that the reward of hard work is more work. Congratulations Sir”.