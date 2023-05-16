Grow Orlu Project Mourns, Condemns Gruesome Murder Of Slain Coordinator, Tony Enoch

•Charges Security Operatives To Fish Out Perpetrators

By Onyekachi Eze

The Grow Orlu Project, a group saddled with the responsibility of fostering a united and peaceful Orlu zone to create the enabling environment for its growth and development has condemned in strong terms the gruesome killing of its general Coordinator of all the twelve Coordinators that make up the Imo West Senatorial District (Orlu Zone), Captain Tony Enoch (Rtd).

Reacting over the ugly situation, through a press statement by the Organization, the Facilitator/Director General of the Grow Orlu Project, Prince Nixon Okwara described the incident as most unfortunate and barbaric.

Captain Tony Enoch was gunned down by assailants late hours of Tuesday, May 9, 2023 on his way coming back from an APC Stakeholders meeting held in his Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

Against this backdrop, Prince Nixon Okwara who couldn’t contain his tears stated that it has become so worrisome why people could condescend so low and inhuman as to taking another person’s life.

He regretted that Captain Tony Enoch’s assassination was still a rude shock to the Grow Orlu family, the Kpakpando political family, to Oru East, Imo State and Nigeria at large, especially those who encountered him while he lived.

The Director General recalled that due to his outstanding nature and Leadership dexterity, the murdered Tony Enoch was entrusted with the position of Coordinator of all the Coordinators at the inauguration of the Grow Orlu Project held on July 9, 2022.

Alas, when it was almost time to enjoy his Labour, his life was cut short by yet-to-be identified killers.

Prince Nixon Okwara who also doubles as a member of the Presidential Campaign Council for Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima passionately enthused, “Quite a horrible Tuesday!! Our hearts are heavy with grief, sadness, and pain.

“Capt. Enoch was a great and exceptional member and the general Coordinator of our team, “The Grow Orlu Project” who made significant contributions to our group. His smart disposition, intellect, tireless work ethic, and unwavering commitment to the victory of our party and candidates were made manifest in that successful outing on the 25th of February elections.

“This is one but many losses to us, “The Grow Orlu Project”, the Kpakpando family, and the entire APC family. We condemn in strong terms this dastardly act and senseless act of violence in our region and call for justice. Capt. will not die in vain.

“To his immediate family, we share in their grief at this difficult time. Capt. will be missed by all who know him, both for his professionalism and dedication to the assignments. His killers will never know peace both here on Earth and beyond”.

The sober Facilitator of the Grow Orlu Project however called of the State Government, the security agencies to as a matter of urgent State importance fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime so as to save the State from further tragedy.

He submitted that the Grow Orlu Project as part of its cardinal duties is aimed at ensuring a transparent and effective governance.

He fervently prayed for the peaceful repose of the fallen icon, Capt. Tony Enoch.

Until his death, the late Captain Tony Enoch held sway as the Oru East APC Campaign Council which saw to the landslide victory of all the APC Candidates in the recently held Presidential, National Assembly and State Assembly polls where Oru East LGA recorded tremendous victories in each.