Confusion In Oguta Community Over Church Invasion By Security Men 

It was a terrible experience in Izombe, Oguta LGA last Wednesday while the local government area was agog in preparation for the visit of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Oshibanjo as inhabitants of the Community were forced to take cover in the bush following church invasion by some security men.

Prior to the visit of the Vice President, security personnel had been stationed at perceived flash points in Oguta in which Izombe is one.

The squad in Izombe was stationed at a junction leading to Amakpuruedere and close to Christ Anglican Church.

Like a flash, the security personnel heard gunshots directly opposite them.

Knowing why they were there for, they quickly moved to comb the area but what many people couldn’t understand was the reason behind the attack on the Vicarage which was locked from outside.

The security men shattered the iron door of the Vicarage, gained entrance and since they could not find anybody in the yard, they riddled the entire building with bullets.

An elder of the Church (who pleaded anonymity) told this Paper that they were grateful to God for a disappointment which later turned to be a blessing.

According to him, the Church had summoned youths of the Church for a manual labour that fateful day. He said the youths were dispersed because the supplier of the materials for the work disappointed.

The narrator revealed that immediately the youths left, the Priest (names withheld) decided to lock up and went to Owerri just as other occupants of the yard had all gone out.

He wondered what would have been the fate of those youths if the security men broke into the compound and met them since the shots came from that direction.

Presently, the people are gradually coming back and the Community, Izombe, is calm.

Meanwhile, Soldiers are now stationed in Izombe using part of the abandoned FMC Owerri out station as their base.

Recall that a full Police Divisional Post which used to be there had been abandoned following incessant attacks by Unknown gunmen.