Inauguration Of 10th Imo Assembly: Eyes On Okigwe Zone Lawmakers

.As Amara Iwuanyanwu, Kanayo Onyemaechi Battle To Retain Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader Position

.Returnees, Agabige, Obinna Egu , Bid to Unsettle Ex- Principal Officers

.New Comers Pose Threat

As activities come alive in the gigantic complex of the Imo State House of Assembly, in Owerri, the state capital, tomorrow, following the inauguration of the state legislature, members-elect from Okigwe Senatorial District have become the cynosure of all eyes concerning which of them will be elected the Speaker.

Going by political equation in Imo State, with the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma coming from Orlu Zone and Oweri Zone producing his Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, certainly the lot falls on the Imo North Senatorial District to have the Speakership.

This has been scenario since Uzodimma assumed the governorship of the state in 2020. And the present dispensation won’t be an exception.

In the interim, Okigwe Zone has six members entitled to be elected Speaker. From the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Kennedy Ibeh of Obowo who is making a record third time to the House and second timer, Samuel Ogbunikpa of Okigwe are among those who received Certificate of Return from the electoral body to be members of the 10th Assembly of state parliament.

Others are Sam Osuji, (Isiala Mbano) Esile James Uba (Onuimo), Olemgbe Chike (Ihitte/Uboma) and Ozoemelam Bernard (Ehime Mbano).

Going by the relaxation of the ranking status law which empowers only returnee Members to hold principal positions like that of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, new comers to the legislative body are now entitled to occupy the exalted posts.

The implication of the amendment of the House Rules of Ranking Status in Imo State House of Assembly which was done by the out gone 9th House under Rt Hon Emeka Nduka before exit offers fresh members opportunity to be in the race for the Speaker.

From what Trumpeta learnt, Ibeh who was Speaker in the immediate past dispensation for about eight months may not come back to the position as the unceremonious manner he left the seat may hunt his return coupled with the fact that the law that would have given him and Ogbunikpa advantage to run for the position has been quashed.

Ogbunikpa, the Okigwe state constituency man who is making a second missionary journey suffers same fate with Ibeh as the removal of the ranking status reduces his advantage to grab the post.

Trumpeta gathered that with the new comers forming majority in the new House, they are rooting for one of them from the zone. Sources revealed that the Isiala Mbano lawmaker and his Onuimo counterpart Esile James Uba are gaining attention of the members in the House.

The newspaper further gathered that Osuji is a known ally of governor Uzodimma and may likely cash on this advantage to clinch the position.

The struggle for the Deputy Speaker is dicey considering that challenges are coming the way of Amara Iwuanyanwu who held sway in the just concluded session. Iwuanyanwu, representing Nwangele is believed to be highly favoured to grab the position again. Apart from his ranking status and knowledge of the House affairs, is a known ally of the governor said to be powerful among his colleagues. But, information available to Trumpeta has it that some of returnee lawmakers who seem to be uncomfortable with him are colluding with the new ones to keep him off from the position.

Indications are rife that those plotting against Iwuanyanwu; comprising the returnees and new ones are also against the return of the Owerri West member, Dele Kanayo Onyemaechi as Majority Leader. In view of the above, the group are said to be opting for Uche Agabige and Eddy Obinna of Orsu and Aboh Mbaise respectively.

While Agabige, who tasted legislative life in the Assembly 2015-2019 will likely challenge Iwuanyanwu for Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader position is between Obinna and Onyemaechi.

Privileged information available to Trumpeta discloses that the new members do not also want to be left out of deciding who gets what hence they are also advocating for fresh members to get it all. Aside from that of the Speaker, they want the Member for Ohaji/Egbema State Constituency, Francis Osuoha, otherwise known as Eze Buguma step in for Deputy while the new man for Mbaitoli, Innocent Ikpamezie take up that of Majority Leader position.

The idea of the new comers, Trumpeta was also told is part of their game plan to ensure they are not remote-controlled in the affairs of the House or be caged by the old members in the House.

However, Trumpeta gathered that the body language and interest of Governor Uzodimma who was instrumental to their picking APC tickets and eventual victories in the March 11, 2023 House of Assembly elections cannot be overlooked by the lawmakers in the choice of the principal officers who will emerge after the inauguration.