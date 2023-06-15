Revealed; Reasons Why Census Was Suspended – Prof Nnabue

..As NPC Fed Commissioner Seeks Media Partnership On Sensitization

By Orji Sampson

Contrary to the general believe that the proposed 2023 National Population Census exercise may have been totally cancelled, fresh facts have been given to why it was suspended.

The Federal Commissioner National Population Commission in Imo state, Prof Uba Nnabue in a breakfast meeting with media executives in the state on Tuesday June 13, 2023 In Owerri gave among many reasons why the exercise was only suspended as he further highlighted the need for Imo citizens to embrace the exercise.

Expressing his Commissions preparedness to partner with the media on sensitizing the masses in all conners of the state on the importance of census, Prof Nnabue said;

“You will all recall that the former President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR) approved the postponement of Census while commending the Commission on the job so far.

“The elections which was shifted, drastically affected the timeline of the Census. We had to reschedule our pragmatic training process program.

“Secondly, the timeline to conduct the remaining segments of the Census from May 3rd 2023 required at least 22-25 days minimum. This would create conflict of interest especially on a constitutional date for transition of government, which statutorily is May 29, 2023.

“There was also a burgeoning need to allow the incoming Government who would directly be the beneficiary of the Digital Census data to be brought to speed and allowed to make inputs.

“Also, the final funding towards the conclusion of the census exercise was left for the incoming administration.

Speaking on the readiness of his commission for the exercise even before the suspension, the Commissioner said;

“So far, we have conducted the EAD, PRE-TEST & Trial- Census, Recruitment and training of census Functionaries, and procurement of PDAs.

“We are sustaining these human capital investment until a new date is announced.

“ For us at the Commission, in coming up with the plan for the 2023 Census, the Commission was not only looking at the immediate needs of delivering the next census but concerned more with laying a solid foundation for future censuses. This mindset informed the scope and quality of arrangements that were put in place.

“For example, the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), which involved the division of the country into small land areas was meticulously undertaken in such a way that only an update will be required for future censuses. Using satellite imageries, the Enumeration Areas were all geo-referenced with the coordinates of all the buildings established. The products of the EAD are currently being used by other government agencies.

“Recruitment of Adhoc workers were completed before the postponement of the census. These include Facilitators, Data quality Managers, Training Centre Managers, and Monitoring and Evaluation officers at National, Zonal and State level training.

“The last level of training for the L.G.As is for supervisors and enumerators. These personnel have been selected and are awaiting final training.

He however noted that the commission will continue to maintain contact with the trainees from online and virtual avenues.

Prof Nnabue further stressed that the National Population Commission have acquired over 500,000 devices (tablets/PDAs) and deployed same across the states and FCT, thanking the state Government especially the Local Government Affairs Ministry for their support.

He also thanked the media in Imo for their cooperation so far but requested for more partnership with the media on sensitizing the masses.

”All sensitive and non-sensitive materials for use in Imo State are already on ground.

“We have sustained advocacy and publicity in Imo State through various avenues. I am sure some of you have been airing our jingles for the past five weeks. In addition, we have inaugurated a publicity committee for Imo State. So far, we have sustained our continuous stakeholder’s engagement.

“We want to place on record the supportive role of the Government of Imo state particularly through the ministry of Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs in all our activities in Imo State.

“We also express our gratitude to L.G.A Chairmen, Traditional Rulers (NDIEZE), President-Generals of different communities in Imo state for their hospitality and immense cooperation. We urge them not to relent until success is achieved.

“It is our appeal therefore to you to assist us and maintain the tempo of information dissemination to the good people of Imo State.