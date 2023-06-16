President Bola Tinubu has assented to the appointment of the eight Special Advisers out of the list of 20 approved by the 9th Senate recently.
According to Director, Information, State House, Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye on Thursday the eight are;
Mr. Dele Alake
Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy
Mr. Yau Darazo
Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs
Mr. Wale Edun
Special Adviser, Monetary Policies
Mrs. Olu Verheijen
Special Adviser, Energy
Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji
Special Adviser, Revenue
Mr. Nuhu Ribadu
Special Adviser, Security
Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu
Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.
Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas
Special Adviser, Health.
Recall that President Tinubu recently sent a request to the outgoing 9th Senate to appoint 20 Special Advisers. The list was cleared.
Tinubu Appoints Ribadu, Uwajumogu, Six Others As Special Advisers
President Bola Tinubu has assented to the appointment of the eight Special Advisers out of the list of 20 approved by the 9th Senate recently.