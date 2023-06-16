Tinubu Appoints Ribadu, Uwajumogu, Six Others As Special Advisers

President Bola Tinubu has assented to the appointment of the eight Special Advisers out of the list of 20 approved by the 9th Senate recently.

According to Director, Information, State House, Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye on Thursday the eight are;

Mr. Dele Alake

Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy

Mr. Yau Darazo

Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs

Mr. Wale Edun

Special Adviser, Monetary Policies

Mrs. Olu Verheijen

Special Adviser, Energy

Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji

Special Adviser, Revenue

Mr. Nuhu Ribadu

Special Adviser, Security

Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu

Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.

Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas

Special Adviser, Health.

Recall that President Tinubu recently sent a request to the outgoing 9th Senate to appoint 20 Special Advisers. The list was cleared.