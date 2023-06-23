Bedbugs Allegedly Infest Fed Govt Girls College Owerri, Ravage Students

Bedbugs, tiny nocturnal insects which feed on the blood of humans and other blooded beings are said to have infested Federal Government Girls College Owerri (FGGCO) and feasted on many students especially those living in the dormitories.

This was revealed by some students of FGGCO who did not want their names in print due to security reasons when they spoke to our reporter who visited the school on Tuesday.

The students lamented that many of them have been ravaged by the blood-sucking insects due to nonchalance attitude and inability of the Management of the College to quickly and effectively fumigate the school environment.

They stated that their Principals, Staff, Matron and even their Parents are fully aware of the infestation of bedbugs in their dormitories, but could not do much to eradicate them, stating that they do not sleep well in the night, neither do they read their books freely as those insects bite harder while they are on the bed sleeping or studying.

They said they were not happy about the bedbugs bites as they are always uncomfortable staying in their hostels, explaining that the bedbugs infestation and ravaging had lingered in the dormitories with the College Management showing little concern about using strong insecticide rather they order them to use ineffective chemicals to fumigate the environment.

“It is quite bad that our dormitories have been infested by bedbugs which bite us ravenously. My hostel mates, my classmates and other students are suffering adversely due to bedbugs bite. Their bodies are irritating, even their hairs are filled with the insects. I’m also a victim even though I wear some protective clothing to bed. Still, I will go home as my parents had instructed me until the Management fumigate the hostels”, one of the students hinted.

“Let government come to our rescue. We cannot bear the bedbugs bites anyone in the dormitory. The insects bite is causing us disease, making us feel uncomfortable, scaring us away from studies. Government, please, assist us by carrying out effective fumigation in the school particular at the hostels. This measure would help us to stay safe, study comfortably in a healthy, conducive and serene environment”, another student maintained.

Reacting, Chairman, Parents Teachers Association of FGGCO, Mr. Mgbemene, said there is nothing as bedbugs infestation or bite in the school dormitories as alleged by some of the students, as Management of the College, through the Federal Government fumigates the environment periodically.

The Federal Government Girls College Owerri which was founded on 14th November, 1973, is a model secondary school, located along Okigwe Road Owerri.