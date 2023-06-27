Okigwe Zone Vows To Remain In PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Okigwe Senatorial District, Imo State has vowed to remain in the party and fix whatever are the loopholes found in the party.

This decision was arrived at by the teeming members of the party from the Senatorial Zone after a meeting held to address issues concerning the party.

In the meeting held last week, and presided over by the Apex Leader of PDP in the zone, Hon (Chief ) Chris Okewulonu, all the leaders and members present, they pledged their total loyalty to PDP, despite what may be happening in the party in other parts of Imo State.

The Okigwe zone PDP said that not only that their fathers like Late Chief Emeka Echeruo were the major founders and financiers of the party, their children are still today the top movers in the party, showing Okigwe’s lingering love for PDP.

Also speaking, the Okigwe Zonal chairman of PDP, Sir Chidi Dike maintained that PDP will ever remain strong in the zone despite machinations of opponents and opportunists to derail PDP, pointing out that with the caliber of Leaders, and the numerical strength of PDP members in Okigwe zone, the party remains strong and robust.

The Zonal Chairman commended the commitment of the Leaders and their zeal, including the focus shown by the grassroot of Okigwe zone towards PDP, adding that Okigwe zone has shown that it speaks with one voice, even as he requested that Okigwe zone should be compensated adequately at the appointed time.