Sit-At-Home Saga: Unknown Gun Men Return In Owerri, Waylay School Bus, Abduct Driver, Two Traders For Selling

The residents of Spibat area in Owerri, the Imo State capital yesterday afternoon took to their heels for safety as unknown gunmen layed siege in the area.

In what appeared like fight against compliance to the earlier imposed Mondays sit-at-home across the South East region of the country, which was rebuffed by State Governors including that of Imo, has resurfaced again.

An eye witness account who narrated the ugly scenario to TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER said that the calm atmosphere of Umuodu neighborhood by St Ben Road, pupils returning from school were coercively stopped by the unidentified men after firing some gunshots.

Instantly, the driver conveying the pupils to their various destinations and the school Bus (names withheld) were taken away with them after sending the pupils away from the Bus.

While they zoomed off, the kids wandered aimlessly on the already deserted road due to fear of the gunshots.

From there, the eyewitness further told this Newspaper that the gunmen headed to the Timber Market at Umenyeala in same Spibat area and made away with two Traders.

It was alleged that the Hoodlums querried why the two abducted traders would open shops on a Monday without any recourse to the subsisting Monday sit-at-home.

“My brother, wetin my eyes saw this afternoon I can’t say it. I had to run away oo. Omo, I was running for my life, the whereabout of the driver, the two Traders they carry is what I don’t know now.

Them carry 2 hummer bus, well armed” said the eye witness.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta further gathered that in most parts of Owerri, commercial banks and shops were under lock and key, with ghost mood in most streets.

Attempts to reach the Police on the issue was not possible as two calls made to the Police Public Relations Office PPRO were not picked or returned.