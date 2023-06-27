Oguta LGA Still Deserted, As Churches Relocate From Area

The phobia of ugly events in Agwa Community during which over fifty houses were burnt, scores killed and stores looted, have finally taken their toll on churches.

Last Sunday, Trumpeta discovered to its chagrin that almost all churches in Agwa community have closed shops as members remained indoors while majority have migrated to neighbouring peaceful communities.

A Priest who spoke to this Paper, on condition of anoynmity, said last Sunday, as early as 9am, he was already in the church with his wife and three church members when suddenly gunshots were heard within the vicinity that morning.

According to him, “we quickly locked up all windows and doors, took cover and remained quiet till around 2pm when the sporadic shootings subsided.

He lamented the precarious situation in the area adding that apart from the toll insecurity has taken on church attendance, there was also this issue of food shortage as farmers can no longer go to their farms comfortably.

He revealed that some farmers who tried to visit their farmlands ran back for safety as they were either attacked by UGM, suspected uniformed security or Ebubeagu personnels.

Meanwhile, Mondays are still no go days to Agwa by visitors unless you are a known indigene.

Sources told Trumpeta that it was now risky for a non indigene to take a trip to Agwa.

He said any non indigene going to Agwa should do so by public transport or motorcycle driven or rode by an indigene.

However, any person going to Agwa by vehicle/motorcycle is advised to park such at Ogbaku and look for safer means if the trip in question was really necessary.