NNL Super 8: Naze Millionaires Revives NPFL Hopes After FC One Rocket Win

Heartland football club of Owerri also known as “Naze Millionaires” showed resilience on matchday two when they battled FC One Rocket at the Nigerian National League NNL, play off at Asaba on Monday to revive their hope of qualifying for the NPFL

Olasunkanmi Quadri’s 15 minutes opener was all that was needed to separate the two sides.

FC one Rocket however mounted unending pressure on the Naze millionaires to get back into the game but all efforts proved abortive.

With the win Heartland now has 4 points going into the last game today and will look to consolidate on the victory when they face Sporting Lagos FC today by 4p.m.

Reacting after tensed encounter, Heartland FC Gaffer, Christian Obi admitted that his team was under intense pressure from the opponent and from the referee questionable calls.

Also Speaking, the club’s General Manager, Mr Promise Nwachukwu expressed delight over the victory as he urged Imolites to keep praying for the team.

“I want to appeal to Imolites to continue to pray for the team. We are doing everything in our power to ensure we qualify and with God on our side, it will surely come to pass. It is actually not easy out here but i want to assure you all that we won’t dissappoint our fans” Nwachukwu concluded.