As Australia & New Zealand Welcomes The World For 2023 WWC

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The tournament is contested by women’s national teams and organised by FIFA.

This year’s global showpiece will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and is scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

It will be the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to have more than one host nation, and also the first senior World Cup to be held across multiple confederations.

Australia is in the Asian Confederation, while New Zealand is in the Oceanian Confederation.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be the first to feature the expanded format of 32 teams from the previous 24, replicating the same format used for the men’s World Cup from 1998 to 2022.

