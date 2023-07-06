Ilechukwu Unveiled As Flying Antelopes New Technical Adviser

..Former Naze Millionaires Gaffer Bag 2 Yrs Contract

Nigeria NPFL side, Rangers International FC of Enugu on Wednesday Unveiled former Heartland FC Gaffer, Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu as their new Technical Adviser for the 2023/2023 season.

The Anambra born Tactician who recently ended his ties with Plateau United signed a two year contract, replacing former manager, Abdul Maikaba who left the club after the expiration of his deal with the flying Antelopes.

Stating that he was honoured to be at the club, Ilechukwu said, Rangers International is a prestigious club in Nigeria.

“Also, am not going to do the job alone, it’s going to be very difficult without your assistance and support (Club management)”.

“Both the good and the critic’s is on my table, but we will agree and disagree because we want the best for Rangers”.

“I have accepted all the terms and conditions with humility and understanding to make sure we take rangers to where it belongs”, Ilechukwu added.

Other Clubs handled by Fidelis Ilechukwu includes, MFM of Lagos, Heartland FC of Owerri and Plateau United

The Unveiling which was held at the Administrative office of the club in Enugu, had in attendance Rangers Administrative Secretary, Ferdinand Ugwuarua.

Congratulating the new gaffer, Ugwuarua, said, “the appointment of Ilechukwu was a new dawn for the club”,

“We took the resignation of Abdul Maikaba in good faith, and then we went ahead to appoint our new manager”.

Today marks the active and formal engagement of the new technical adviser for our Club (Fidelis Ilechukwu) who have just signed a two year contract with us”. Rangers Administrative sectary, Ugwuarua.

Former Player, manager and Chairman of Rangers, Christian Chukwu was also in attendance among other club Executives and administrators.

Rangers International will look to return back to CAF competitions after it narrowly missed out on the confederations cup when it lost the FA Cup final to Bedel Insurance last month in Asaba, Delta state.

Results

Group A:

DMD 2-0 EFCC

Katsina Utd 1-0 Kano Pillars

Group B:

Sporting FC 1-2 Heartland FC

Stormers SC 4-0 FC ONE Rocket