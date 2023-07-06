NNL Playoff: Home Boy, Ajoku Secures NPFL Ticket For Heartland Fc 

Ajoku Chidiebere further endured his name in the hearts of Heartland FC fans yesterday at Asaba after his 69th minute goal earned the Naze Millionaires an instant return back to the NPFL.

The Owerri Landlords had gone down to an early goal from Erican Francis for the Sporting FC of Lagos who before the encounter had ensured a place at the nation’s top flight league haven won their first 2 games at the NNL Super 8.

With Stormers FC of Abeokuta already leading a depleted FC One Rocket of Eket 4-0, tension filled the Stephen Keshi Stadium, venue for Sporting Vs Heartland’s group B last game until Ajoku also known as “Iwuanyanwu” got the all important goal that sent all Naze Millionaires fan including the Imo Sports Commissioner For Youth, Sports and Social Development, Hon Emeka OKoronkwo and the SA to The Governor Heartland FC, Sir Emma Ochiagha to Frenzy.

The Former NPFL and Federation Cup Champions led by former club and national team goalkepper, Coach Christian Obi held in to their lead to the delight of millions of the Oriental side.

These feet marks the second time Heartland will be making a quick return back to the elite league after Chief Goodfaith Chibuzor Etuemena “Bash” also led the team back to NPFL some seasons back.

The club in the remaking days and games of the NNL Super 8 will engage fellow NPFL qualifiers, Sporting FC of Lagos, Katsina United and Kano Pillars as they justle for who emerges as Nigeria National League champions.