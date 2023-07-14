Delay In Imo Workers Promotion Raises Dust

.As Civil Servants Question Reason For Govt’s Sabotage

By Okey Alozie

The continued delay in approving and releasing of Imo Workers promotion is said to be raising a lot of dust as this may land many people especially those at the helm of affairs into trouble any moment from now.

Information revealed that some top Imo Civil Servants who have reached their Zenith in career are the ones holding the lists of those shortlisted for promotion and refused to submit the names to the Governor for immediate approval.

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma last year promised to give Imo workers promotion with effect from December 2022.

The Governor is said to have made a proclamation that the promotion will carry December 2022 salary.

Unfortunately uptil now that promise is yet to come to reality because of the alleged high handedness of some top ranking Civil Servants and the bureaucratic bottleneck in the system.

For more than six (6) months now, the promotion is still hanging and under procession as many who are supposed to have smiled home with their promotion letters are said to have been retired from the civil service.

The governor as we gathered has been waiting for the lists and names of those that deserved to be promoted and uptil now nothing have been submitted to him as we gathered from the Civil Service Commission.

Report has it that the names are being compiled but not submitted to the Governor yet.

Concerned Imo people are now calling on those incharge to expedite action for the workers to get their promotion before another thing happens to it.

The last time Imo workers got their promotion was in 2014.

According to records, many civil servants deserve three (3) promotions, some two and others are to get just one.

The workers are now aggrieved and very worried on this promotion issue. Some of the workers who spoke under anonymity to our reporter complained about the delay, adding that they are suspecting a foul play somewhere.

The workers therefore appeal to the Governor to intervene as a matter of urgency and talk to those delaying their promotion to change their attitude and do the right thing.

The workers promised to reciprocate to the governor’s good gesture by voting for him in 2023 Imo guber election.

“We shall support your second term bid if you finally give us our promotion” Imo workers submitted.