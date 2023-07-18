..Says, Negative People Peddling False Rumour

..Clears Air On Coaches To Reapply

Following rumours that Coach Finidi George has been sacked by Enyimba Int’l FC of Aba, the newly appointed Chairman of the club, Ambassador Kanu ‘Papilo’ Nwankwo has debunked the report.

The Atlanta ’96 Olympic gold winning Captain while reacting to the rumour from London described the report as hand work of negative people trying to put problem in the team.

“It’s not true, it’s negative people trying to put problem.

“Finidi is the Coach and we are working with him”, Kanu stated.

He further noted that the clubs new Sporting Director who was at the NPL Club Owners meeting with other clubs asked the members of the technical back room staff to reapply if they still wish to work with team only for the negative minded persons to misinterpret the statement