Chucks Dike, Team Manager of Ikukuoma FC, Owerri has disclosed that the ticket for promotion to the Nationwide League One will not be too much a reward for their club’s President for his huge investment in the club and extraordinary welfare package for the players.

Dike spoke to Exclusivenews.com.ng at Awka during verification, documentation and draws for the NLO U19 play off holding at the Awka City Stadium.

Ikukuoma are logged in pool A of the play off where they would rub shoulders with Campos FC, Ebonyi United, Platinium FC and Emerald,&Gerald FC.

Dike, a former player who enjoyed a brief European football before injury cut short his flourishing career, hinted that getting promoted to the NLO for next season is all they are in Awka for and that they are fully prepared and motivated for the task ahead despite the fact that the club is just three months old.

“We’re well prepared for the play offs. For the past three months, we’ve been preparing for this tournament despite the fact that the club is just three months old”, starts the dark-hued manager.

“The President of the club, Chief Summers Nwoki, has done every single thing to ensure that we prepared well and excelled in this tournament.

The team were held to a 2-2 draw in their first game on by Ebonyi United on Thursday before they pummeled their City Rivals Campos FA 5-1 on Saturday.

They will however engage Emerald & Gerald FC also from Imo state in their next match today as they seek to pick the play off ticket from their group by 10am.