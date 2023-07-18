Revealed! Why Gov Otti Finds Kanu “Papilo” Nwankwo Fitting As Enyimba FC Chairman

It is no longer news that former Super Eagles Captain and arguably Nigeria’s most illustrious footballer, Kanu “Papilo” Nwankwo has been appointed the Executive Chairman of Enyimba International FC, Aba.

Even before the Abia State Governor, His Excellency, Mr Alex Otti made the appointment official through a release of some of his newly appointed cabinet members recently by his media aide, the media had been awash with various degree of reports of his appointment to replace Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu who took the club to an enviable height not just in the Nigerian League but the Continent as well.

Enyimba FC were recently crowned the current league Champions making it Nine (9) times the Elephants of Aba have won the most prestigious trophy in Nigeria which suppers other football power houses in the country such as Rangers Int’l FC of Enugu, Iwuanyanwu National (Now Heartland FC) of Owerri, Bendel Insurance of Benin, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Rivers United (Formerly Dolphins FC) of PortHarcourt, Kano Pillers of Kano, Stationary Stores of Lagos, the defunct Leventis United of Ibadan and the defunct Abiola Babes of Abeokuta among many others

This singular achievement no doubt placed a humongous task for anyone who may take over from Anyansi Agwu who also doubles as NFF Vice President, especially adding to teams exploits at the Continental scene were they won back to back the prestigious CAF Champions League.

However, as tough as these esteemed heights recorded by our dear iconic club may seem and sound, His Excellency, Gov Otti was never doubted nor perturbed by them especially in finding a worthy and fitting personal with pedigree and panache to take Enyimba FC to next level as well help his administration’s desire and hunger to drive Sports and Youth in Abia State.

With his administrative dexterity and having observed keenly the outcry of Abians both at home and in diaspora, Gov Otti since assumption of office has gone about taking bold, vital and necessary steps to ensure that true dividends of democracy is returned back to the good people of Abia state, including running positive changes in the sports sector hence the appointment of a man with a rich profile in the person of Kanu Papilo Nwankwo who’s antecedents has never been in doubt that he alongside Jay Jay Okocha has remained the face of propelling development of the game of football in Africa with the likes of Samuel Eto and across the globe.

They will be no need boring us all with the rich and mouth watering Achievements of the revered Atlanta ’96 gold winning Captain of Nigeria’s “Dream Team” as it is well documented but permit me to share with us the confidence and trust His Excellency attached to the appointment of the former Ajax FC, Inter Milan, Arsenal FC, West Brom and Portsmouth legend as the new Chairman of Enyimba FC;

“Gov Alex Otti wrote”…

“Congratulations, Papillo (Kanu Nwankwo)! We hope you make us proud as you take over the helm of affairs as chairman of Enyimba International FC, Aba.

“Driving Youths and Sports Development to enviable heights is one of the core visions of my administration.

“The task is humongous, and the real challenge before you is to raise the bar.

“Interestingly, I am aware of your relationship with the gaffer (coach) of the club, our own legendary and iconic ex-Super Eagles winger, Finidi George that dates back to your heydays in Ajax where you both conquered Europe and won domestic titles at the club level. We trust that this synergy and chemistry can be maximised and replicated in Enyimba, too.

“I also wish to thank the former management of the club ably led by Felix Anyansi Agwu for his outstanding contributions over the years. His time as manager and subsequently chairman witnessed the club winning the CAF Champions League back-to-back and many laurels.

“Kanu, we want to see Enyimba shine on the continental and global stage again. You have the support of our government and the teeming fans of this great club.