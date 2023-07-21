Chairman Imo Traditional Rulers Council, Okeke Escapes Assassination

.As Gunmen Invade Palace

The state of insecurity in Imo State has worsened to a frightened dimension with another monarch, this time the Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers missing death by whiskers following assassination attempt on his life.

As the dust raised by the killing of a traditional ruler in Aboh Mbaise LGA of the state is yet to die down, the chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Emmanuel Okeke escaped being killed when gunmen invaded his palace.

Barely three days after the state witnessed the gruesome murder of the monarch in his palace, Okeke was lucky to be spared due to intervention from Police operatives and local vigilante who ran to his rescue.

According to information from the Police Command in Imo who confirmed the incident, its operatives foiled the gunmen attack at his Amaifeke palace in Orlu Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said a local security operative died from gunshot wounds after the attack.

Okoye said the stiff resistance by the joint security operatives forced the hoodlums to flee to the adjourning bushes with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

According to him, two local vigilante operatives whose names are withheld for security reasons were fatally injured in the ensuing gun duel and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.