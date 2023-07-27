NLC To Commence Nationwide Strike From August 2nd

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced a plan to embark on a nationwide strike from August 2, 2023.

This is as the NLC issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to reverse all perceived anti-poor policies, including the recent hike in the pump price of petrol, to shelve the planned industrial action.

According to Vanguard, the NLC has also directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians, including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests should the government fail to meet its demands.

This is said to be one of the decisions reached at NLC’s Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting held Tuesday, July 25, at Abuja Labour House.