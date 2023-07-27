Owerri North SOLAD, Umezurike Welcomes Ray Emeana Into APC

.As LGA Chairman Kelechi Azuike Expresses Gratitude.

By Amaechi Chidinma

Following the defection of the key state working Committee Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into the Ruling, All Progressives Congress Party (APC) in Imo State, the Sole Administrator of Owerri North local Government Area, Hon. Barr. Tony Umezurike (Aririerimba) has welcomed and formerly received the former State Secretary of the people Democratic Party Hon. Nze Ray Emeana into APC.

The reception ceremony which took place at the Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State showcased the presence of critical Party Stakeholders from Owerri North LGA , and other high profiled dignitaries who witnessed the event, amongst whom is the Owerri North Local Government Area APC Chairman, Hon. Kelechi Azuike, Party Stakeholder Chief Onyewuchi Egwunwoke, Publicity Secretary Hon .C. Okoroafor, APC ward Chairman Amakohia/Akwakuma/(Ihitteoha), Comrade Ndubuisi Felix Emeana, Ward Secretary, Chief Sir Henry Akujiobi, APC youth Leaders and host of others.

Addressing the gathering, Hon. Barr. Umezurike expressed happiness on the turnout of events, he maintained that Nze Ray Emeana has really achieved great feat in the political horizon which has made the Party Stake holders at the LGA and ward levels to receive and welcome him into the APC family. Hon. Umezurike who with the slogan “UZODINMA AGAA YA UGBORO ABUO” made it known that APC is a party for progressives like Nze Ray Emeana ,he assured that all entitlements of APC will be accrued to him as well, in his words “Today is a special day that we are here to receive our brother, Nze Ray Emeana, we are happy about what we heard about your interest in joining APC, all the news carried you, your journey in the political terrain is not a mean fit , and seeing you from my ward we deem it fit to give you a welcome reception, APC is for progressives, I have known you as a progressive, irrespective of where party affiliation took us to but thank God you came to APC” Hon. Umezurike seized the platform to extol Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma on laudable project embarked on in the state especially the Amakohia/Akwakuma and Owerri North in general viz: Orlu Owerri road, which went through Amakohia and Akwakuma, Owerri Okigwe Road, which went through Orji Uratta in Owerri North, MCC road project, and the Mbaise Umuahia road Project which Owerri North is also a beneficiary through the Azaraegbelu, Emekuku axis. Hon. Umezurike also cited the renovation of health centers, schools and the recently commissioned high court, courtesy of Governor Hope Uzodinma as he calls for the Governor’s reelection come November 11.

In his remarks, the LGA Party Chairman of Owerri North APC Hon. Kelechi Azuike described Nze Ray Emeana as a man with pedigree whose emergence into APC is a credit for him and Owerri North LGA, he also expressed his happiness on the synergy between Hon. Umezurike and Nze Ray Emeana, he noted that Owerri North is for Governor Hope Uzodinma come November 11.

In his response. Nze Ray Emeana, thanked the APC leaders for appreciating his journey into APC , he also expressed his readiness to work for APC in Imo State, he described Hon. Umezurike as a thorough bred politician and a leader to reckon with, he reiterated that his stepping into APC is to unite with his brothers he said ” I can’t come into the party and start operating, without consulting the leaders of my ward and party officios, Aririerimba is my ally, a man to reckon with , I have a lot of respect for him, when I took this decision I asked myself which people should I meet, but I am happy, I am at home very comfortable, I have laboured for PDP with my blood, i am seven years old as the party secretary, I saw what others didn’t see, the PDP Governorship candidate is not running for any seat ,he is not working hard, I asked myself, will I continue to be in opposition for another four years? Where I can be used as a wage, I can’t be a wage, whereas, Gov. Uzodinma has promised to give Owerri zone the Governorship seat come 2027, and we can’t give it to Okigwe zone, because we can’t wait for eight years” he said.

Nze Ray Emeana commended Gov. Uzodinma on his giant strides viz the Akwakuma tunnel project, road construction, and the gigantic erosion control project from Mbieri road to Akwakuma, he said he will take part in the success story of Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s reelection.

The highlight of the event is the handing over of the two powerful insignia of APC to Nze Ray Emeana, thus the APC flag and APC broom and other highlights.

Also present at the event include; Barr. Vincent Anyanwu (JP), Mazi J.J Chukwueke and the host of others