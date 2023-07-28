Imo Guber:  PDP Candidate, Anyanwu Storms Ngor Okpala, Owerri West, Owerri North

– As AA, LP, APC, ACCORD Members Defect To PDP

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has finally captured Ngor Okpala, Owerri West, and Owerri North local government areas ahead of the November 11 Governorship election.

This followed the defection of no fewer than 3000 leaders and members of coalition of political parties made up of All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), ACCORD, Action Alliance (AA) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) respectively in the LGAs, citing unresolved issues that have created serious division as reason for dumping their former parties.

Anyanwu got the big catch during the ongoing “Thank You Tour” to the LGAs on Wednesday. The PDP Governorship standard bearer commended them for the bold step, adding that the story of Imo liberation will not be told without referencing them for making the highest sacrifice.

Receiving the decampees into PDP, the party Governorship candidate, Senator Anyanwu, assisted by his Deputy, Rt Hon Jones Onyereri and the state party chairman represented by the organizing Secretary, Nze Law Biaduo, told them to join hands with other patriotic Imo citizens to secure the state from the grip of wicked, corrupt, and greedy leaders whose stock in trade is to siphon the treasury of the state for their selfish desires, as well as to frustrate those that voted them into power.

According to him, what every concerned Imo citizen should do is to join hands with the “Make Imo Safe Again” team to be able to set the state free from a vicious and cruel government, regretting that under the current administration, over 1,500 innocent people have lost their lives for committing no crime, and houses worth hundreds of millions razed.

Anyanwu further decried the deplorable condition of roads in the three LGAs despite claims by the present government that it has constructed over 400 kilometer roads, and revived rural infrastructures, urging them to resist every pressure by anyone to use them to retain power.

“I am happy today to receive you into our party, be rest assured that the decision you have taken today has liberated our state from the shackles of poverty, penury, and insecurity. Our collective aim is to build the society. For joining our party today, you shall receive and enjoy the same privileges every PDP member is enjoying. No one will ever discriminate against you. Infact, you are the champions. Let me also inform you that our state is currently bleeding, and in dire need of urgent liberation. This is what I have come to give to our people. My intention is neither to enrich myself nor to compound our problems, but to make things better for Ndi-Imo as well as to bring peace, unity and to gaurantee safety of lives and properties in our state. On this note, I want to call on anyone contesting the Governorship election from Orlu and Okigwe zones to step down on the basis of equity, fairness and justice”

Continuing, Anyanwu assured the defectors that PDP would give everyone equal opportunity to be able to contribute their quota aimed at developing the state, and vowed to instill love and political sanity in the state that would be devoid of rancour and accrimony.

“Today, there is no peace, no love and no development in our state. There is bloodshed everywhere. From Okigwe, Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Orlu, Oguta, Ohaji Egbema and some part of Ngor Okpala local government areas, the blood of the innocent people is flowing without caution, what we need to do now is to secure the state, and inject lasting peace that won’t discriminate nor torment our people. All these problems in Imo state today are caused by greed, selfishness and lack of love. This is because those in government have selected their likes under the forum of “cabals”; Imo people are currently being governed by these group of cabals holding us hostage. By the grace of God, Isreal shall be secured from the hands of Pharaoh in November 11, 2023.”

Expressing bitterness, Anyanwu wondered how the present APC administration in the state led by Hope Uzodinma could deliberately abandon Ngor Okpala, Owerri West and Owerri North LGA respectively despite their enormous contributions to the growth and development of the state, and promised to restore everything APC government has denied them under his watch.

Some Ngor Okpala, Owerri West and Owerri North leaders on ground to join hands with the party’s Governorship candidate to receive the defectors into PDP are, Prof Jude Njoku, Hon Henry Ekpe, the three LGA party Chairmen, Ward chairmen of PDP in the three LGAs, Hon Henry Onwukwe, Rt Hon Nnaemeka Maduagwu, (former Speaker, IMHA), Oshieze Vincent Ehirim, Hon Onyewuchi Ukaegbu, Hon Ndubuisi Opara (Coordinator of Physically Challenged Persons), Hon Young Martins Opara, Chief Mrs. Ann Njoku, Hon Jasper Azuatalam, Hon Clifford Ahuaka, Chief Alwell Nwakali and Hon Aham Onyeneobi, amongst others.

In his entourage include, his Deputy, Rt Hon Jones Onyereri, Imo PDP Chairman, Chief Charles Ugwu represented by the State Organizing Secretary, Nze Law Biaduo, acting State Secretary, Hon Njaka, South East Organizing Secretary of PDP, Hon Mike Ahumibe, PDP Owerri zone Chairman, Barr Uche Igbokwe, Okigwe zone, Hon Chidi Dike, Orlu zone, Hon Ugochukwu Carl Nwokoma and Hon Eric Offordirinwa (Mmahu Awo).

Others include, Evang. Mike Ikoku, Barr Golden Nwosu, Chief Ben Duru, Hon Henry Onwukwe, Hon Athan Ogu, Hon Meekam Mgbenwelu, Dr Bruno Ekwelem, Barr (Sir) Tony Eze, Mrs Gertrude Obiefule, Dr Nnamdi Nsorom, and Chief Mike Okafor.

Others are, Hon Jude Opara, Pastor Emmanuel Anyanwu, Amb Chuks Ajaelu, Lolo Edith Nwachi, Hon Ijeoma Vivian, Barr Gerry Egbuhuzor, Chief Francis Ibeh, Hon Nnanna Anumihe, and Stella Opara, amongst others.