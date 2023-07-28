Journalist Abducted In Imo

Popular Broadcast Journalist in Imo State, Chinonso Uba who is popularly known as Nonsokwa has been arrested by police officers from the IG monitoring team.

Nonsokwa was arrested around 10:00 Am, on Thursday while coming back from Ozisa FM located in Assumpta Catholic Cathedral in Owerri where he currently work.

A source told our correspondent that Nonso was arrested while driving along Jacob Zuma road, New Owerri, Owerri municipal Council Area.

Nonsokwa a native of Umunoha, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, and also the candidate of Africa Democratic Congress for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency in the last Election.

His Arrest have caused serious tension and anger in the state, mostly by market women and traders who admires his radio program known as Akuko-siri and Obodowuikwe.

Journalists In Imo have condemned the arrest of Nonso Uba, Residents and fans of Nonso according to a source may go to street for protest.

Although the police public relations Officer in Imo State, ASP Henry Okoye was yet to confirm the news as at the Time of filing this report, the arresting officer confirmed to 247ureports.com that police officers from the IG monitoring team arrested the journalist.