Northern Community In Imo Laments High Level of Destruction By Security Agencies

.Calls For Gov’s Intervention

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The Northern Basic Community comprising all the sessions of market groups , through their leaders, have called on the state governor Senator Hope Uzodinma to intervene on a matter arising from demolition of their goods worth millions of naira by security Agencies in different locations of the state. Also the frowned at the existence of internal discrimination against them by one Sariki Hausawa.

The demolition, according to them, was done in the early hours of 28th July,2023

According to them without any prior notice from any government agent or individual, security agencies accompanied by suspected vandals moved into their locations to destroy their locations and businesses.

Reports from the aggrieved group disclosed that they only woke up for the day to see their goods and property razed down in Avu and other targeted locations in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri, the state capital, the chairman of Avu Junction produce Market, Hon Sani Ahmed said that, he came to Owerri since the year 1998 and has contributed his own quota to the growth of the state with his Hausa community living in peace with Igbos who house them in Avu and other places they are doing businesses in the state.

He noted that whenever there is any issue between the two groups, there has always been a way of calming the situation and not by destroying their goods and making them lose all the efforts they have put towards feeding their family members and making ends meet.

Sani Ahmed, used the opportunity to call on the state governor senator Uzodinma to intervene in the matter and do the needful.

“l am calling on the governor, senator Uzodinma to kindly come to our rescue because l have the responsibility of feeding my family and those that are under me”

He noted that those of his boys who take care of their families are now looking up to him for help and assistance because their own goods have been destroyed by the enemies.

In his contribution, the Middle Belt Youth Association chairman Dawuda Jerry said that they have gone through lots of suffering and rejection by the said Sariki Hausa, they accused of refused to involve them in the scheme of things for good working relationship with the state government and the indigenes.

He added that they were not only left out but was not allowed to benefit from the recent Haji pilgrimage packaged by the administration of governor Uzodinma. The Sariki Hausawa was accused of favoritism which left them out.

He used the medium to call on the governor to investigate the activities of Sariki and take the necessary actions before it gets out of hands ,as he also want him to look into the demolition already done by those who do not mean well for Hausa community and the state government that is in power. He added that they are fully in support of the governor in his re-election come November 11 2023 .

Also in his reaction, the State coordinator ISAMATA Ibrahim Dangeli , said that the 28th July demolition is totally wrong and shouldn’t have taken place when no information was given to the Hausa community who have been in coexistence since inception with Igbos in Imo State.

He added that he knows the governor to be a listening governor, who has the best interest of Hausa community at heart. as he said that he wants him to intervene on the issue in other to restore peace and tranquility to the community.

Also speaking Aminu Amhamate , expressed worries over the level of damage done on their goods as he called on the state government to come to their rescue, because they have families who depend on them, for their daily meal .

Meanwhile, the Traditional ruler of Hausa community in Imo State, Alhaji Sahid Baba Suliman ,Sarike Hausawa of lmo State ,has reacted on the matter.

Speaking to Trumpeta in his palace at Ama-Hausa, area of Owerri, Alhaji Suliman said that he was at Saudi Arabia for Haji pilgrimage when the incident occurred, wondering how he could have instructed Security Agencies to go against his brothers in their places of businesses .

He noted that when the information got to him when he came back,he made a call to the General Manager of ENTRACO to find the situation of things and he was told by the GM that he is not aware of the incident. He went further to call the government house, and he was informed that criminal activities where going on in the place which was the attraction that lead to the demolition of the area .

He said that he would have intervene if the crime leveled against Alhaji Sani Ahmed was not true. According to him, two kidnapped victims were rescued from the scene of the place the day the demolition was carried out by the security operatives in the state .

” I wonder why Alhaji Sani as a leader, who knows what leadership is all about didn’t dim it fit to call come to my palace when he knows that I am the Traditional ruler of Hause community in Imo State, rather he went to the North to lay complain and to instigate trouble in other to cause unrest in the state”.

He added that he is not going to support anybody trying to cause unrest and who is into illegal activities and using that he is helping his North brothers to cover up.

Suliman Sarike alleged that Alhaji Sani Dogo are bringing those who are into earth scavengers who are not known to the community.

He future noted that many reports have come before and it was all pointed to the same Avu where criminal activities are going on,he also mentioned that the legal business known by them are Tomatoes, Onions, Beans,Rice, Bureau the change, Suya as he started that earth scavengers are not part of their business and it will not be supported by him as the Traditional ruler of Hause community in Imo State.

On the site to Haji pilgrimage he noted that he never sold any slot to anyone rather some of the leaders rejected some slots given to them by him through the governor.