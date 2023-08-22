ALVAN Panel Report: Bob Njemanze Reacts To  Okorocha’s Indictment

The report of the panel set up by Imo state government on the recovery of the Alvan Ikoku Federal college of Education AIFCE lands and the integration of her retirees into the Imo state pensions system and other matters headed by Prof Vitalis Ajumbe has attracted the reactions of an elder statesman in Imo, Bob Njemanze.

During a media parley in Owerri at the weekend, Bob Njemanze commended the Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe panel of enquiry for a job well done, praising their articulation, unbiased fact findings and the bold approach in exercising their assigned duties.

He described the report as pedantic, total and open, devoid of ambiguity.

That it came from those who really understand the circumstance of carrying out the exercise without fear or favour.

The respected public analyst however did not hide his reservations over the six months time frame given to the government to implement the recommendations saying that half a year is too long to bear for the retirees of AIFCE, who according to him are either dead or weak given their lingering length of agony over non-payment of their pensions and gratuities.

For the respected elder statesman and a Prince of the Njemanze Royal Dynasty, the retirees need to put their houses in order with the recovery of their life saving assets in lieu of their pensions and gratuities.

Bob Njemanze berated what he described as the height of insensitivity of the past administration of Senator Rochas Okorocha. He said he never cared for people and their benefits from their life demanding and challenging labour.

Bob Njemanze would not stop in advising governor Uzodinma not to be swayed by unnecessary political considerations and sentiments and fall into the same inhuman display as was identified with the Okorocha’s style of governance. He should be aware of its attendant consequences in the way of retributive justice or law of karma , which according to him ‘’has already caught up with Rochas Okorocha’’.

The Owerri- Nchi Ise born elder statesman said that the appellation of the

“Excellency’’ should not be for fun and that the former governor should be advised as such. He was derogatorily distinguished in his position and power display. He urged governor Uzodimma to guard himself as a Distinguished Senator in the course of his duties as Imo Governor.

On the recent reconciliatory move being made between the former governor and governor Uzodimma, he would insist that Governor Uzodimma does not need Okorocha except he wants to abandon good governance for land grabbing. ‘’He has more important things than helping Okorocha launder his image’’.

Bob Njemanze however reiterated that there was a flaw by in the panel report where it included Osita Nwaneri’s property which he said preceded the Rochas government.

The elder statesman would use the opportunity to advise that when land is acquired and ceded to the federal government or anybody, the state government officials should stop turning round such moves for personal benefit. Revocation of such land is not in the interest of this administration and condemning the negative ideas of some of these government officials who smartly would cash in on such opportunities to enter into shoddy deals with some community leaders and land rats for the purpose of selling such lands. They should desist from such inglorious acts to protect the image of the government.

He said government can go out to virgin areas of first instance to acquire land. Government should leave issues to be resolved once and for all. By the communities resolve their issues.

The panel headed by Prof Ajumbe set up by government indicted the former governor, Owelle Rochas for using brute force to dispossess the retired staff of the college of their property.

The panel in the report recommended the recovery of the Shell camp land from the former governor from his cronies and associates within six months and hand to AIFCE for further administration. Other persons who according to the panel report that benefitted from the bazaar were similarly asked to vacate the lands.

The panel observed that Okorocha had during his reign ordered the demolition of about 101 buildings belonging to members of staff of the college confiscating their property at the same time.

Investigations have revealed that some of the beneficiaries had gone to the archive in Enugu to retrieve some vital documents to enable them cover up their illegal acquisitions of such lands.

Reacting to other issues in the state, Bob Njemanze was full of praises and words of encouragement for the Imo commissioner of Police for the quick response and also the Owerri Divisional Police officer who alerted the Headquarter. He noted physical interventions in the robbery incident in the Jewelry shop located in Ikenegbu Owerri, which led to the repelling of the robbery attack.

He also called for the cooperation of the public information or whistle blowing to aid the Police towards reducing crimes in the state.

According to him, this is some of the ways of exposing the mischievous elements. He warned whose stock -in -trade is the misleading and misinforming the Police.

On the detention of the controversial Radio commentator, Chinonso Uba AKA

Nonsokwa, Bob Njemanze maintained that whether he is vindicated or not, guilty or not, they should get him out of detention to end his incarceration.

All well-meaning people, the Clergy, the elders and the public should prevail on the government. Those encouraging him to remain stubborn are not doing him any good. There is an extent government can be criticized not by defamatory antics.

The days of Nwakpuda and the train episode is over. We cannot afford another sit at home blackmail. Critique is totally different from blackmail or defamation.