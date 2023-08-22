Founder Mmili Oma Foundation, Ukewuihe Empowers Over 300 Njaba Youths 

In a mission to provide hope, support and opportunities to those in need and to uplift individuals and communities, fostering sustainable change and empowering them to build a brighter future, the founder of Mmili Oma foundation, Dr. Udoka Ukewuihe (Mmili Oma si na chi) fondly known as UD-Jesus, has empowered over 300 youths from Njaba in the Youth Entrepreneurship training and Agricultural empowerment program, the Statesman Newspaper can exclusively report.

This Initiative by the Mmili Oma foundation which took place at the Njaba local government headquarters on the 19th of August 2023, attracted over 300 youths from various communities in Njaba local government, who received training from agricultural experts on how to cultivate healthy crops, maximize yields and contribute to food security in the country and afterwards received facilities for start up.

This initiative tagged Cultivate Success with the Mmili Oma agricultural empowerment program is dedicated to empowering individuals in rural communities with the facilities and expertise needed to excel in agriculture.

Through hands on training, sustainable farming practices, and Access to resources, participants learn to cultivate healthy crops, maximize yields and contribute to food security.

Speaking to the statesman after the program the founder Dr Ukewuihe said;

“I am proud of Njaba youths for showing this level of commitment. In line with the government initiative of youth farming, this is meant to support the administration of the Executive Governor of Imo state His Excellency distinguished senator Hope Uzodimma whose administrative policies is centered on the youths, as we know the government cannot do it alone. This has also help to create a wonderful synergy that united all the youths , the Njaba leaders and the state government led by His Excellency , distinguished senator Hope Uzodima for future endeavors.

As we gathered from most of the participants, Dr Udoka Ukewuihe (mmili oma si na chi), fondly known as UD- Jesus is indeed a friend and a role model to the youths and can always summon and assemble over 500 youths at any point in time.

He was the president of rotary club of Owerri central district 9142, a visionary trailblazer making remarkable strides in philanthropy and education.

As the esteemed founder of Mmili Oma foundation and an institution dedicated to education, he has carved a legacy of impactful initiatives.

Through Mmili Oma foundation, Ukewuihe demonstrates an exceptional commitment to community upliftment. His focus on empowering youth, fostering entrepreneurial spirit, and promoting agricultural self sufficiency showcase his astute understanding of sustainable development.

Running a group of schools, Dr Ukewuihe extends his influence to shaping future generations. His innovative approach to education nurtures well rounded individuals, not only academically astute but also enriched with values that cultivate character and ignite excellence.

Ukewuihe’s leadership and ceaseless efforts have earned him profound respect and admiration. His forward thinking, empathy and unyielding dedication stand as a testament to his role as a catalyst for positive transformation.

As a dedicated philanthropist, educator and community advocate.

Ukewuihe’s contributions epitomize a resolute commitment to improving lives and driving meaningful change. His legacy is poised to inspire generations for years to come.

Highlights of the event was the sowing of Cucumber seeds and the presentation of awards to deserving dignitaries who were in attendance.

Mmili Oma foundation gave an award to the Imo commissioner for Youths, sports and social development, Honourable Emeka Okoronkwo In recognition of his outstanding contribution, unwavering dedication, and exemplary service to the people of Njaba state constituency.

Also another award was given to His Royal Highness Eze A.N Onyeaka Obi IV of Nkume, chairman of ndi Eze Njaba LGA

Also present was the Director of administration of the LGA Mr Godwin Onyeneke.

Another dignitary who graced the Occasion was Rt.Hon Amb. Uju Jovita Onwudiwe (PhD), Former house member, Njaba state constituency who also doubles as the metron and a great supporter of Mmili Oma foundation.

Also present was Hon. Chief Ozioma Benneth Worship Ebonine (Ezengwori), member representing Njaba State constituency, another supporter of the foundation.

Another man present at the ceremony was the man who restored peace and security in Njaba when the LGA was bedeviled with civil unrest, Chief Vitalis Obi (Etiokwe), Sole administrator, Njaba LGA, he is also patron and supporter of Mmili Oma foundation.

The foundation is also set to empower more than 300 women of Njaba through Agriculture.