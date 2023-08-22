Imo Commissioner For Education, Nwadike Condemns Cohabitation of Male, Female Students In Same Hostel

By Okey Alozie

The rate at which female and male students live together inside one room has come to alarming point and has raised the concern of prominent individuals including the Honourable Commissioner for Education in Imo State, Prof Johncliff Nwadike.

Prof Nwadike while making his speech during the Imo State University Global Alumni meeting held at Rockview Hotel Saturday 19th of August 2023, raised eyesbrows on the immoral attitudes going on in Higher Institutions including those in Imo State.

He condemned the habit of female students sleeping in the same bed and room with the male students.

According to him, such character and attitude is immoral and unacceptable by God and the society.

He pleaded with the Alumni of Universities to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to help out in this situation and support government on the fight against cohabitation in schools and Universities hostels.

He urged the Alumni Associates to help in building hostels, organize workshops.