Gunmen Kill Ex Police Officer, Wife In Owerri

.Family Wants Culprits Nabbed

The male is said to be a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police who hails from Edo State.

The sad incident occurred at about 8pm beside Chisco Transport Company, very close to the Owerri Area Police Command office along Egbu Road, Owerri.

The fleeing armed robbers, according to reports, attempted to dispossess the couple of a large sum of money at their Point of Sale, POS outlet.

The couple were said to have refused to release the bag, which led the gunmen to open fire on them. The retired police officer was shot in the forehand, close to his eyes, while his wife was shot at her left hand, close to her chest at a close.

While the husband was said to have died on the spot, the wife was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where she was pronounced dead.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the murder of the couple and disclosed that the police in the state were on the trail of the fleeing suspects.