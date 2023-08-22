Ezuruezu Mbaise Elects  New President- General

The apex socio-cultural organisation in-charge of the three local government areas in Mbaise, Imo State known as Ezuruezu Mbaise has elected a new President General Surveyor Joe Ogbonna Anosike and other members of it’s EXCO, marking the end of eight years of Barr Cyril Anyanwu’s administration.

Other members of the new EXCO include; Chief Steve Onu – 1st Vice President, Chief Austin C. Onwubiko- 2nd Vice President, Chief Ano Anyanwu- Secretary General, Dr Shah Azu Okorie -Assistant Secretary, Prof Joe Onyike – Treasurer.

Others are; Chief Pst Christian Nwokocha – Public Relations Officer, Mr Cyril Nwokeke- 1st Deputy Public Relations Officer, Chief Chidubem Orji- 2nd Public Relations Officer,

Mr Donatus Obi Brown- Financial Secretary, Dr Des Chikwe- Social Secretary and

Barr Pius Nwoga – Assistant Legal Adviser.

The election was conducted by Frank Nneji, the founder of the famous ABC Transport and Hon Oliver Enwerenem, the former Ezinihitte Mbaise House of Assembly representative.

The newly elected President Joe Ogbonna Anosike said that the establishment of Mbaise University will be his priority and assured all Mbaise personalities who were in attendance of his willingness to unit all Mbaise sons and daughters, particularly between the traditional rulers and Ndi Ezeji Mbaise.

He promised to organize a retreat for all Exco members with a view to articulate an inspiring blueprint and present same to Mbaise people

“My emergence as President General of Ezuruezu Mbaise will mark the end of factions during Iriji Mbaise Festival. Under my leadership as President of Ezuruezu Mbaise, partisanship is gone and we should encourage all our sons and daughters to get involved actively in politics”.