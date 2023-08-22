Imo Governor’s SA On Door-To-Door In Oru East, Nyerere Ogbonna Takes Uzodimma’s Re-election Message To Rural Communities

•Bags Cultural Ambassador Award

By Onyekachi Eze

The Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on Door-to-Door sensitization in Oru East LGA, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna is not leaving any stone unturned in winning more souls for the second term election of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Ahead of the November 11, 2023 slated gubernatorial election in Imo State, Nze Ogbonna has taken it upon himself to ensure that not only the governor is reelected in his immediate Local Government (Oru East), but also in all the other twenty-six Council areas of the State.

This he portrayed over the weekend as he took the good news of the 3R administration to the rural dwellers in his Awo-Omamma enclave in celebration of their rich cultural festival of ‘Owu/Okorosha’ masquerade.

Nze Nyerere Ogbonna who held sway as the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Oru East LGA, in warm celebration with his people on Sunday, August 20, 2023 commended them for upholding their cultural heritage.

He retorted that tradition has been the fulcrum to people’s ways and culture, hence, the need to safeguard it against extinction.

Ogbonna who spoke to them at length didn’t fail to remind them the necessity to always support their brother, the Governor who he expressed satisfaction has done well in administration and infrastructural wise.

As part of the outing, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna was bestowed with an Ambassadorial Award as lover and promoter of culture.

Handing over the award to him, the traditional ruler of Ofekatta 11 autonomous Community, HRH, Eze Ethelbert Ononobi stated that Ogbonna deserved the honour courtesy of his landmark achievements when he held sway as Oru East IMC Chairman, and the current office he occupies.

Ogbonna’s numerous impacts to the promotion of Culture and his contributions to the success of the just held cultural festival organized by Ubachima Development Union, UDU, Owerri branch, earned him the community recognition.

Again, Trumpeta Newspaper scooped that Nze Nyerere Ogbonna may have bagged the award following his meekness, genuineness and selfless service delivery in all positions he found himself.

Further appreciating the award, the result-oriented Ogbonna thanked the organizers for finding him worthy.

He stressed the importance of promoting good cultural values and norms that will enhance unity, peace and progress of Oru East and Imo State generally, promising that he would continue to play a significant role to uphold the sanctity of African culture.

In a related development, Ogbonna further advocated that they get their voter’s cards ready for the purpose of reelecting Governor Uzodimma come November 11.

According to him, the governor has worked for the growth and development of Imo State beyond expectations, and thus, deserved a second tenure to consolidate on those lofty goals.

He also argued that among other governorship Candidates, Uzodimma has an edge above them, and will win them by landslide.

“Imo State is APC, Imo people yearn for the continuation of the good tidings brought by Governor Hope Uzodimma, and I am sure they won’t wait for November to reach so as to affirm their support for Onwa Oyoko”, said, Ogbonna.