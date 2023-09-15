Angry Imo LGA Staff Besiege Secretary On Demonstration

.Vow To Vote Against The 3R Govt, Lament Over Unpaid Salaries

By Okey Alozie

Unpaid Local Government staff of Imo State have cried out again over their alleged 3 years unpaid salaries and promotion.

Information revealed that the unpaid workers from the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State are not happy with the present administration led by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Some of the aggrieved workers who spoke from different locations complained against the shared prosperity Government for not paying them since 3 years now, adding that the State Government has abandoned them for no justified reasons.

The aggrieved workers also told our roving reporter that the 3R Government has subjected them to abject poverty.

They lamented their ordeal in the hands of those in authority who according to them have refused to care for their welfare.

Further report revealed that some of the unpaid Imo LGA workers have died due to bad condition.

Our source revealed that over 1000 (one thousand )LGA workers have not been paid for a long time now, yet the Government is claiming that all Imo workers have been paid.

We also gathered that the unpaid workers have started meeting with the opposition parties to sign memorandum of understanding with them.

“We shall vote for the party that will agree to pay us our salaries and salary arrears” the unpaid civil servants vowed.

The unpaid pensioners have joined in this crusade to vote against the ruling APC government in Imo during the November guber election.

Further information disclosed that some card carrying APC members and government appointees who felt cheated one way or the other have also started having secret meetings with the opposition parties ahead of the November 11 Imo guber election.

A visit at the State Secretariat complex located along Owerri Porthacourt road showed that a good number of Imo workers there are not happy with the situation on ground.

It was observed that the financial benefits of the promotion given to them is yet to come and this they said is unacceptable to the civil servants.

It would be recalled that last year, the Governor announced the promotion of civil servants and hinted that the promotion’s financial benefits will be computed into December salary of 2022 but uptil now the workers have not received any increment in terms of the promotion because those in authority have not done the needful.

Even the palliative given to workers to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal have not been properly distributed to them.

Workers in various Ministries are complaining bitterly on the formular used in sharing the bags of rice.

They have raised serious alarm on the way they are being shortchanged by their heads of departments.

It has been observed that the template for the distribution of the rice was not followed as directed by the Governor.

It is most likely that some heads of departments, Perm Secs and Commissioners will be sanctioned for not making use of the designed templates for the sharing of the bags of rice.

Moreover it was alleged that bags of rice were diverted to personal use and this according to concerned citizen of Imo State called for probe.

The Commissioners for now as we gathered are not supposed to benefit from the rice sharing because the template was not designed to accommodate them.

The Governor as we gathered further meant well for Imo workers but those in high positions in the Ministries, Parastatal and Agencies are acting on their own thereby making things difficult to workers.