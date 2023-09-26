Divine Favour Int’l Proprietress Adamma Ukwoma Laid To Rest Amidst Tributes

It was a reign of tributes at Divine-Favour International School, Obinze in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State on Friday 22nd September,2023 as the Proprietress of the School, Mrs. Achuko Margaret Adanma Ukwuoma was laid to rest.

In his sermon, Pastor Patrick Ebom of Living Christ Mission described death as an inevitable journey that awaits every human being maintaining that what matters is the type of life one lived before departing from this planet, earth.

Pastor Ebom stated that late Mrs. Achuko Margaret Adanma Ukwuoma lived a life worthy of emulation praying that the Almighty God should grant her soul eternal rest.

He advised the Children of the late Proprietress to focused and continue growing in the way of God.

In his tribute, the husband of late Mrs. Margaret, Prince Wisdom Chigozie Achuko described her as a lovely wife and woman of substance full of strength, very supportive and source of encourage to him recalling that her pieces of advice and foresight contributed immensely in raising up their children. “You laboured with me day and night to make sure there was food on the table. It is very sad that you departed when I need you most. I believe that God has called you home to reward you according to the Holy Bible. But I must confess that I never thought that your life end this soon. Goodbye my mother, sister and friend until we meet to part no more. Adieu the love of my life”, he bided farewell.

Speaking to newsmen, the younger brother of the deceased, Prof. Uju Collins Ukwuoma described his late sister as a virtuous woman.

Uju noted that his late sister was a lover of education disclosing that he is a product of her benevolence posture.

He stated that the late Proprietress was a teacher who grew him in the way of education and also taught him how to touch lives. “My sister a life worthy of emulation. May the Almighty God grant her soul eternal rest”, he prayed.