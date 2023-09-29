CEO McNells Apartment, ‘Omereoha’ Reiterates Support For YSFON Owerri Mock Champions League 

The CEO of McNells Apartment, Mr Michael Onyenwe “Omereoha I Of Ebikoro” has reassured of his unalloyed support for the Youth Sports Federation Of Nigeria Mock Champions League in Owerri.

Stating this to Trumpeta in a chart shortly after a brief meeting of club representatives for this year’s edition, ‘Omereoha’ reiterated his passion for helping the youths in the state through sports adding that the Owerri YSFON Mock Champions League is just one of those ways to give them a boost to realizing their dreams to become important to the society.

He noted that his hospitality business is always open to accommodate football teams who wish to use their services at an affordable rate.

The Ikeduru born business guru who is also related to former Heartland FC Captain now Assistant Coach, Isaac Mbaegbu said his passion for the is always the drive that motivates his support to sports activities especially football pointing that he once played the game while growing up.

Registration has started for this year’s Owerri Mock Champions League as interested teams are urged to visit the YSFON office at Old Township Stadium, Owerri for more details.