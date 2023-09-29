Again, Gunmen Set House of Fed Lawmaker in Imo On Fire

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday reportedly razed the country home of the Federal House of Representatives member for Orlu, Orsu, and Oru East Federal Constituency of Imo State, Chief Canice Moore Chukwugozie Nwachukwu (Omeogo.)

A source in the community, Peter Anaele, said the gunmen stormed the residence at Isioma, Abara village, Amanator Okporo Community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State in the early hours of the morning.

Narrating what happened, he said while the former lawmaker was not at home when the gunmen stormed, the unknown hoodlums, armed with guns, explosives, and other dangerous weapons, invaded Omeogo’s Country Home and rounded up his domestic staff at gunpoint.

“They looted properties and valuables, made videos of the staff, and threatened more severe attacks. They then poured petrol, which they brought in with two 20-liter kegs, on the buildings and set the houses ablaze with explosives, bombs, and dynamites.”

It was gathered that the incident had thrown the community into panic and apprehension.

Everyone, including the domestic staff, had to escape from the compound before the hoodlums left with their loot through the front gate, allowing buildings to burn down completely in the compound after setting it on fire.

Another Community source who pleaded anonymity said the incident is not an isolated one, as Nigeria is presently bedeviled by an abundance of security challenges that gnaw at the very soul of the nation’s existence.

He regretted that Killings by unknown gunmen have become a regular occurrence even when the reportage is repetitively downplayed. The attacks by these misfits have claimed the lives of several people, including the political elite, he said.