APC Ward To Ward Women Ambassadors Rates Uzodinma’s Performance Above Expectations OF Critics

.Mobilizes Support For Governor’s Re-election Bid

APC ward to Ward Women Ambassadors lead by Hon. Lady Gloria Ijeoma Onyebuagu has rated the achievements of Governor Hope Uzodimma above the expectations of his critics.

Hon. lady Gloria recalled how Governor Hope Uzodimma was able to rescue Imo people during COVID-19 out broke through comprehensive compliance to the directives of the National Centre for Disease Control by providing adequate measures such as provision of relief materials to the citizens, establishment of Quarantine Centres in different Zones of the State as well as donating one Ambulance to each of the 27 Local Governments of the State.

She praised the Governor for his doggedness in fighting crimes and criminality noting that the present insecurity in Nigeria at large did not deter him from delivering good governance to the Imo occupants.

According To Her, “A Lot Of Intrigues Enveloped Uzodimma’s Emergence As Imo State Governor In 2020. He was called all sorts of names.

COVID-19 pandemic broke out upon his assumption of Office followed by EndSars protest and unknown gunmen (insecurity) outbreak, but I am happy that Governor Hope Uzodimma was able to overcome the ranging challenges and wrote his name in the “World Guinness book of records” through rehabilitation and reconstruction of quality roads, youth empowerment programmes, (skill-up Imo) rehabilitation and equipping Primary Health Centres in LGAs.

“Look at Imo Airport Road, Owerri-Umuahia Road, Owerri-Orlu Road, Owerri-Okigwe Road, MCC/Toronto/Road Safety among other roads in Owerri capital city.

Governor Uzodimma has improved Imo workers welfare. He recently approved #40,000 minimum wage for Imo workers”.

In furtherance, the SA on Women Hon. Maria Mbakwa told newsmen that they have kicked off grassroot mobilization for the re-election bid of Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma come 11th November 2023.

She revealed how the Women are prepared to ensure Uzodimma’s emergence in the forthcoming Imo State gubernatorial election.

“We have concluded plans to synergize with Uzodimma so that power will be shifted to our Owerri Zone in 2027. And I am optimistic that Owerri zone is capable of producing Governor of Imo State after Uzodimma’s second term bid. We gave APC a landslide winning in all the concluded general elections. And we are ready to replicate that for Governor Hope Uzodimma. We are going to launch door-to-door and unit-to-unit voting campaign in all the 27 local government”, she disclosed.

Addressing the women, Edina Okoli former Commissioner for Women Affairs, took to the floor to appreciate the governor for his gender inclusive governance and promised to visit women at their various autonomous communities to ensure full mobilization of women for our governor’s re-election.