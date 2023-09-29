South East Summit In Imo: ‘We Are Suffering’ –Anyim Pius Kicks Against Sit-At-Home, Biafra Agitation In South East

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has kicked against the continued observance of the weekly sit-at-home in the Igbo-dominated South East geopolitical zone.

According to the politician and elder statesman, the economic hardship in the region, which had been linked to the sit-at-home, is taking an ugly dimension.

Anyim spoke at the South East Economy and Security Summit organized by the Imo State Government.

The sit-at-home is being observed every Monday in the region and enforced by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, particularly the faction loyal to Finland-based Simon Ekpa.

“We must emphasize that the circumstances that led to the Biafra agitation in 1967 are not the same as what is happening today,” the former Senate President said.

“It is estimated that hundreds of lives and hundreds of billions of naira have been lost to the sit-at-home order and its enforcement.

“Life has become very difficult in the South East and almost every successful person in the South East is in self-exile.”