Declare Ogwa  Clan A Disaster Area Now, Vincon Uwakwe – Uwandu Advises Governor Uzodimma

Worried by the deplorable state of roads in and leading to Ogwa ancient community in Mbaitoli council area of Imo State, Prince Vincon Uwakwe-Uwandu has patriotically advised Governor Hope Uzodimma to declare the historical community and its environment a disaster area now.

Uwakwe -Uwandu who’s a social crusader and Managing Director, Vincon Promotions Limited made the clarion call on Thursday while briefing newsmen in his office at Owerri on the government’s neglect of the notable skilled manpower and agricultural community.

According to him, “It’s disheartening that despite the historical importance of Ogwa Anunu Umu Mgbe clan in Imo State and Nigeria at large, the present and previous administrations have abandoned the people and the community, so much more they are on the verge of going into extinction due to bad roads, gully erosion and lack of infrastructural developments.

” The situation has become worrisome that my people may boycott the forthcoming governorship election, if nothing urgent is done, especially concerning the roads. Our socioeconomic contributions for ages seem not to be appreciated. We cannot even visit our kiths and kin in other villages ” he cried out.

He frowned at the state of internal and link roads especially Nwaorieubi – Nkwo Orodo – Idem Ogwa – Iho road as well as Atta – Oboro Umueze Ogwa -Ama Ukwu Orodo Douglas ring road recalling that the roads were first awarded in 1983 during the civilian administration of late Chief Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe, PhD.

Uwakwe-Uwandu who is the immediate past President General of Ishi-Ogwa autonomous community, further described as unfortunate concerning the subsequent abandonment of the roads by Hardel & Enic construction company, only to be re-awarded 20 years after in 2003 by Chief Achike Udenwa’s administration.

The Social Crusader also informed that Governor Udenwa re-awarded the contract to Amaifeke Construction Company owned by the then Governor’s traditional ruler, HRM Eze Emmanuel Okeke, (Eze Udo of Amaifeke,Orlu), and alleged that due to poor performances the contract was again cancelled despite the huge financial commitments and re-awarded to Grand Star Construction Company, unfortunately till date the contract has not been funded.

He equally recalled that Ogwa as an ancient clan was the first among its contemporaries in the then Eastern Nigeria through self help efforts to enjoy pipe borne water, but regretted that for ages the State Government has only paid a lip service to the maintenance of the colonial government installed water resovire .

Uwakwe-Uwandu also lamented on the dilapidated state of the only community general hospital built through the communal self help efforts in early 60’s and was then a pride of the community.

The community leader recalled that many people from Owerri, Aba, Umuahia, Orlu, Okigwe and even beyond used to patronized the general hospital but regretted that handing over of the hospital to the State government did not sustain the thriving mission and vision of the people’s hospital and called for redressed.