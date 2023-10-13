At least Uzodinma Moves To Employ New Teachers, Pay Salary Arrears

By Okey Alozie

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has resolved to employ fresh Teachers in primary and secondary schools in Imo State.

Our source revealed that the Governor is going to employ over 6,000 Teachers to teach in primary and secondary schools before the end of this month.

In addition, the unpaid teachers in Imo State will get all their accumulated salaries soonest.

Further information revealed that interview has been concluded for those that will be employed and the successful ones will be published any moment from now. There after they will receive their teaching appointment letters without delay.

We gathered that list of the unpaid teachers have been complied and sent for immediate approval and it is most likely that all the unpaid teachers will get their money before the end of October 2023.

The Governor we were told is making serious plans to rehabilitate all the dilapidated structures in Imo Schools.

It would be recalled that a good number of primary and post primary schools in Imo State are littered with collapsed structures and unconducive environment.

Against this backdrop the Governor of Imo State has considered it necessary to come to the rescue of those schools by making sure that they are rehabilitated without delay.

The Governor has also moved to upgrade their standard.

Further information revealed that all the results of First School Leaving Certificate Of Education (FSLCE), Junior WAEC and others that have not been released will now be processed and published.

The Governor is also going to beaf up security in all the public schools to make sure that life and properties of Imo Schools are protected.