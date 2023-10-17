Guber: Aloy Nnawugo Calls For A Peaceful Election, Gives Reasons Why Uzodimma Should Be Re-elected 

By Onyekachi Eze

Barely twenty-seven days to the conduct of the Imo State governorship election, a concerned citizen and elder statesman, Elder Aloy Nnawugo has strongly advocated for a hitch-free election.

Baring any unforeseen circumstances, Imo State electorates would be at the polling units on Saturday, November 11, 2023 to elect her Governor that would pilot the affairs of the State in the next four political year.

While activities towards the exercise are in top gear with candidates of respective political parties canvassing for votes, a Patriot, Elder Nnawugo has taken time to advise both the flag bearers and their supporters to go about it amicably.

He added that only God’s plans will prevail and not man’s.

Asides calling for an issue based campaigns, Elder Nnawugo charged their supporters not to fuel or sow seeds of discord that may in return destabilize the peace and tranquility that has returned in Imo.

Also, the seasoned administrator and APC Chieftain hinged against campaigns of calumny and malignant propaganda, stressing that only a Candidate with negative vision can run down another for political gains.

Speaking further, Elder Aloy Nnawugo who serves as the Special Adviser to the incumbent Governor on Diaspora Affairs opined that Governor Uzodimma having served selflessly for the growth and development of Imo deserves a second tenure.

He addressed Uzodimma as a vision bearer, whose emergence and saddle in the administration of Imo State has restored sanity and people’s confidence in governance.

Making reference to the many infrastructural developments, Nnawugo submitted that it is only an ingrate or a bitter soul can claim oblivious of not seeing the projects on ground.

Adding that Uzodimma has made Imo a construction site in the comity of other States, and not only that, but of quality and standard.

Continuing, he pointed at the promotion of Civil Servants, prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

According to Nnawugo, those were qualities of a good Leader that Uzodimma has continued to exhibit.

In addition, he retorted that Governor Uzodimma through God’s help has been able to surmount all the challenges that bedeviled the State since assumption in January 20, 2020.

He added that all the monumental projects of the Governor are enough evidence that had endeared Imo people to his administration, hence the hunger to give him a second chance to govern Imo.

To Uzodimma, Nnawugo asked him not be deterred by baseless propaganda, but should be spurred more into the delivery of good governance he had already set in place.

“One thing is certain, while other Candidates have the constitutional rights to be voted and be voted for, Uzodimma has not disappointed the masses. He has worked, and all his works are not hidden. Even the opponents can attest to that.

“I urge the governor Uzodimma to remain a servant Leader for all, a governor Imo people will always remember even after his reign, just like the late Sam Onunaka Mbakwe is immortalized.

“I pray that there will be no bloodshed in the upcoming election in the mighty name of Jesus, Amen”, said Nnawugo.