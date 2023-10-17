Uzodinma Will Sweep Before Noon -Obi Says 95% Imolites Behind Gov’s Re-election

The road for the return of the incumbent governor of Imo State is becoming clearer with the unfolding events; as the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma commenced his electioneering campaign towards the November 11th gubernatorial election, the Orlu zonal campaign secretary, Hon. Chinedu Mbakwe Obi has expressed confidence that the incumbent governor and the All Progressive Congress (APC) Candidate will cruise home victoriously.

The GM stated this while interacting with newsmen who were on facts finding mission at his office, Hon. Obi who is also the General Manager of Imo Housing Authority stated that 95% of Imo electorate is strongly supporting the governor’s reelection bid due to 50 giant strides the governor had recorded just in four years.

According to him, the litany of human and infrastructural development strides of Gov Uzodinma in the last four years is very outstanding that deserves second term re-election. He said the governor has what it takes to help the State regain its lost glories in all ramifications.

He maintained that Gov. Uzodinma is the best governor in Nigeria with his leadership and managerial style of governance. That is why over 95% of Imo people are strongly behind him. “There is no vacancy in Douglas House. Even the oppositions know it and that is why they are supporting his re-election” Obi averred

The Ideato born politician who stormed the flag off of the campaign rally with over three hundred members of his support group disclosed that there is no division in APC adding that the party will prosecute the reelection of the governor in one voice.

It will be recalled that few days ago Imo state governor, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma flagged off his campaign rally for his reelection.

Eyewitness account has it that the event witnessed mammoth crowd with over 200 support groups from other political parties staking their support for the governor. They believed the governor has done marvelously well in the first four years that would warrant electing him for a second term.