Ikukuoma Sports Foundation Begins Stadium Construction In Mbaise

..Firm’s Rep, Osita Assures Quality Facilities

Poised to give young talented footballers a conducive environment to excel in their chosen career, the President of Ikukuoma Sports Foundation, High Chief Dr Summers VC Nwokie “Ikukuoma Mbaise” has commenced the construction of a standard Sports Complex in Okpuofe, Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Imo state.

Speaking to Trumpeta Sports desk at the site recently, the Director General of the foundation, Comrade Nnaji Julius Kelechi who represented his president said the decision for the project is in line with the burning passion of the President to help young youths become important citizens through sports in the society.

“As you already know, the passion to give young youths the opportunity to express their talents and secure better future through football is the driving factor for this project.

“High Chief Dr Summers VC Nwokie is more than determined to build a world class sports complex in Mbaise were people can come together for a good football fiesta.

“The location is here in Okpuofe, Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA and is easily accessible from Aboh Junction if you are coming from Owerri strieght through Eke Ngwuru, it’s easy to locate.

“Part of the plans is to also create access road that would be tarred for easy accessibility.

“About 50 plots of land is already earmarked for the project and the construction firm has assured to get the basic FIFA pro Astro turf pitch and other facilities ready in one month time, while other facilities can come from next year.

“The playing turf will be 50mm tick and some of the facilities that will come in immediately include the 3D Score Board as well as a good drinage system round the pitch, an 8 metre up/2 metre down perimeter fence round the pitch, the flood lights and two media stand for proper coverage of matches and events.

“It’s important to note that our President is also thinking ahead hence he considered the extra land for construction of relaxation centres plus accommodation (hotel) for visiting teams and camping Programmes.

Meanwhile, former Dolphins FC (now Rivers United) and Heartland FC striker, Mr Echendu Osita Echendu, who is the representative of the Construction Firm in charge of the stadium, Diamond Orange Nig. Limited has assured that they will bring best of the mordem facilities for the construction.

He said the company is ready for the job and would deliver some of the required facilities in one month time.

“In one month time we intend to be ready with the stand, electronic scored board, the playing pitch (FIFA pro Astro turf) among other necessary facilities while work on other features of the stadium will commence from February next year”, Osita said.