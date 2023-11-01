Enyimba Boss, Kanu Reiterates Double Bonus For Players Ahead Tornadoes Game Wednesday

Poised to make Enyimba the best, Chairman of the People’s Elephant, Kanu Papilo Nwankwo “FIFA Ambassador” has reiterated his promise of double bonus for every away win.

The Arsenal legend who since his appointment as Chairman of Enyimba FC by the Abia State Government of His Excellency, Mr Alex Otti has gone about his business of taking the club to great heights in a modest manner made this reassertion while speaking to Enyimba Media on return from Casablanca, Morocco where the team had an abysmal outing against Wydad AC in the African Football League, AFL.

The team is expected to depart for Kaduna (Sunday) ahead of their NPFL match day 6 encounter against Niger Tornadoes of Minna who play away from home at the Ahmed Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Enyimba has played only two games in the league were they lost at Gombe 2-0 and narrowly beat Akwa United 3-2 in Aba.

The People’s Elephant haven lost out in both continental competitions, the CAF Champions League as well the African Football League AFL, the 9 time league champions are condemned to turn things around with positive results starting with the game in Kaduna against Tornadoes.

“It’s important to motivate players for a good result ahead of every game and my administration in Enyimba has made it a priority.

“You know the players and the coaches are the principal actors of this game and haven played the game at the top level, especially were things are done professionally we can’t fail to replicate same thing when the opportunity comes.

“That’s why I have gone out of my way to ensure that the boys are well motivated like the double bonus, the flight deal among many other innovations we are attracting to the team to motivate the players so they can get the desired results.

“We may not be getting the type of result we all want but I believe the coaches and the players understand the onerous task ahead of them and why they have to start posting positive results as soon as possible.

“We may have been knocked out of the continent in both competitions (Champions League and AFL), but we still have a league title to defend and possibly the Federation Cup to win, so there is still much to play for and we have played only two games, so the tide can still be turned around for positives.

“It’s also important for us to ensure we get the basics for a successful football club in place and we are working hard to ensure we get there in other to ensure the fans smile with our achievements.