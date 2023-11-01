Dr Perry Bags YSFON Excellence Award

..As Hostilities For Mock Champions League Commences

The SA on Primary Health Care to the Imo State Governor, Chief Dr Perry Chinedu Njoku has been decorated with a Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria YSFON, award of excellence.

Dr Perry who is also a Board of Trustee BOT, member of the Diamond Dynamics Fitness Club DDFC, Owerri recieved the award on Friday during the opening ceremony of this year’s YSFON Mock Champions League held at the Old Township Stadium Owerri.

Presenting the award, the LOC Chairman of the 14 Edition of the mock Champions league, Chief Engr Johny BeGood described Dr Perry as a jolly good fellow who delights in contributing to the youth development noting that his excellent benevolence towards youth development especially through sports necessitated the award and hoped that it will spure him to do more.

Reacting, the Ngor Okpala born physician expressed delight over the recognition appreciating what YSFON is doing in the state and urged them not relent in their good works as he is already more motivated to more by the award.

He was later presented with a plaque in recognition of his excellent support towards youth development through sports in his area and beyond by the SA to Imo Governor on Heartland FC Affairs, Sir Emma Ochiagha.

The opening game of the Imo YSFON Mock Champions League wittnesed Essential FC (Napoli) losing to Fr Eburuaja FC (Man United) 1-2.

Other results saw Heartland Jnr (B/Dortmund) play a goalless draw with Virkings FC (Chelsea) on Saturday while Campos FC (Arsenal) settled for 1-1 draw with Ravens FC (Man City) on Sunday.

Action however, resumes on Tuesday with two matches as First Mahi FC (Liverpool) takes on Malick Pro FC (Real Madrid) by 2pm just as Benue Stars (Barcelona) squares up against Emmanuel FC (Inter Milan) by 4pm