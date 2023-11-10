The Dec Is Cast…. As Imo People Go To Polls To Elect New Governor

The people of Imo State in the twenty seven Local Government Areas of the State will troop out tomorrow, November 11, 2023 to either renew the mandate of the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, or vote in a new Governor to lead the State in the next four years.

Over sixteen political parties are participating in the election, but only about six parties have shown strong presence as far as the Election is concerned.

The six major political parties include Peoples Democratic Party PDP with Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the candidate, the sitting Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma of All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Athan Achonu of Labour Party, LP, General Jack Ogunewe (Rtd), Action Alliance, AA, Ikenga Johnjude Okere of ACCORD Party, Hon Anthony Ejiogu, of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Dr James Okoroma of ADC, etc.

Imo Governorship elections are usually controlled by various factors, including emotions, sentiments, zonal attachments, and personal interests.

Imo is made up of three political Zones namely, Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri. Out of the three, Orlu has been in Imo Governorship Seat for Twenty years, Okigwe for four years and Owerri Zone for seven months.

However, in the current dispensation, the Imo political Elites, those in the ruling party, APC, produced what it called “Charter of Equity” which will rotate the Governorship Seat among the three zones.

The Elites agreed that the Charter will commence with Orlu, by reelecting Uzodinma, who will after 2017, handover to Owerri Zone, if he wins tomorrow’s election.

As Imo State Electorate come out to cast their votes, there is tension in the State following a confrontation between the State Government, and organized Labour, which has crippled some sectors in the State, particularly the power sector, as many families in the State live without Water and Electricity.

While many say this situation may affect the chances of the incumbent, political observers hint that it could only deny him some votes, and not victory in the end.

Their arguments is that nearly all the Big politicians in Imo State has joined APC and Uzodinma for either political survival or to feather their nests.

These Big Politicians backing Uzodinma are found in all the political Zones in Imo State. Therefore, if Names win Elections it would be assumed that Uzodinma would cruise to victory.

But unfortunately in politics, two plus two may not give you four.

However in Orlu Zone, those behind Uzodinma reelection bid include but not limited to Senator Osita Izunaso, Rt Hon Goodluck Opiah, Chief Tony Ezenwa (Orange Drugs), Chief Eze Duruiheoma (SAN), Chief Uche Nwosu, Bar COC Akaolisa, Bar Uche Agbo, Bar Nnamdi Anyaehie, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri, Hon Dibeagwu, Rt Hon Nwaneri, Hon Canice Moore (Omeogo), Sir Martin Ejiogu, Hon Oyibo Nwaneri, etc.

Uzodinma major support base seems to be Owerri Zone that has governed the State far only seven months.

Owerri Zone believe Uzodinma will hand over to them when he rounds off in 2027.

His supporters in this Zone include Chief Emmanuel Iwunayanwu, Chief Jerry Chukwueke, Prof Placid Njoku, Chief Henry Njoku (Haritex), Chief Leostan Eke, (Zinnox Computers) Okenze Obinna, Prince Lemmy Akakem, Sir Jude Ejiogu, Hon Bede Eke, Dr TOE Ekechi, Hon Ikenna Elezianya, Hon Abiaso Atulaegwu, Chief Charles Amadi, (Charlvon), Hon Akarachi Amadi, the Ekomarus, Hon Henry Nwawuba, Bar Victor Muruakor, Bar Enyinna Onuegbu, Hon Nze Ray Emeana, Bar Willy Amadi, Chief Chistogonous Okoro, Bar George Eke, Hon Tony Umezuruike, Hon Bona Nwoke Dike, Senator Chris Anyanwu, and others too numerous to mention.

In Okigwe Zone, Uzodinma parades the likes of Dr Ikedi Ohakim, Chief Tony Chukwu, Rt Hon Chiji Collins, Hon Chika Okafor, Dr Fabia Ihekweme, Bar Charles Ezekwem, Hon (Mrs) Ruby Emele, Hon Sam Osuji, Mrs Lovi Ineh, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibe, Dr Eli Dibia, Chief Longers Anyanwu and others.

These people could be described as the Uzodinma Soldiers in these Zones.

Senator Samuel Anyanwu of PDP has been dangling the Zoning formula lingo as one of his strategies.

As he comes from Owerri Zone, he has been whipping the Sentiment, and calling on Electorate to vote for him because he is from Owerri Zone. He has also waxed records on the insecurity in Imo using “Make Imo Safe Again” as his song.

Those supporting him from his Owerri Zone include Chief Anamelechi Aguwa, Chief Mike Ahamba(SAN), Chief Paschal Madu, Chief Amaugo Ugorji, Captain Emma Iheanacho, Chief Henry Onwukwe, Nze Law Biaduo, Bar Uche Igbokwe, Hon Mike Iheanetu, Chief Jerry Ogoke, Bar Gozie Nwachukwu, Mrs Ester Aguwamba, Hon Ahumibe, Rt Hon Nnaemeka Maduagwu etc.

In Orlu Zone to confront the Uzodinma’s men for Anyanwu include Evangelist Mike Ikeoku, Hon Jones Onyereri, Chief Athan Ogoh, Mekam Mgbewelu, Chief Okafor Anyanwu, Bar Golden Nwosu, Hon Henry Oguguo and others.

Senator Achonu of Labour Party has the masses as his major base, as Labour Party supporters are organic and derives their powers from OBIDIENTS, who are rooted in Peter Obi’s ideology. He also has the support of Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Hon Tochi Okere and Hon Mathew Nwaogu of the Fed House of Reps who are all products of Labour Party.

The Labour Party candidate may not have money bags behind him, like other candidates, but the youths who support Labour Party are dogged and always emboldened with the belief that they are fighting for their survival, and confronting the Elites, as their oppressors.

Therefore, Athan Achonu has an army of both educated and illiterate youths swarming his political campaigns without prices attached, and are ready to die than their votes not counting.

Gen Ogunewe of AA has engaged in a campaign that can be literally described as the “Ama Jehovah” model, and only God will know what happens after Saturday polls.

Ejiogu of APGA joined the party when APGA seems to have lost its steam after the 2019 Imo Governorship election, where invading forces “Vandalized” Imo APGA to rip off our Brothers and Sisters, in the name of Governorship primary.

If it were before now, Ejiogu would have been another thing next to Ojukwu in Imo State. But elections cannot be predicted until the results are announced.

Another candidate to watch is the youthful Ikenga Johnjude Okere of ACCORD Party.

He seems to have left the last minute to unleash his political strategy, which has caught the sight of many few days to the polls.

The Ngor Okpala born Business mogul has resolved to at least capture his Local Government Area before delving out, which is a natural permutation.

Therefore, Ngor Okpala will be a battle between ACCORD, APC and PDP in that order.

With the situation on ground, it is going to be a duel between the Goliath (Hope Uzodinma) and other political parties, who will confront the Old Political Order, who are bent on retaining their Kingdoms, and the raging Young Turks who are out to usher in a New Begging. So, Saturday will lay all these matters to rest. Let the best candidate win in a free and fair election.