Uzodimma Doles Out N185m To Families Of Security Personnel Wounded, Killed During Imo Insecurity Crisis

What we doing here is our own sign of appreciating the national service that your husbands, wives, and relatives played to defend our state – we are indeed very appreciative” Hope Uzodimma.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma today compensated the families of security officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Also compensated are those officers who sustained injuries in the line of duty.

The families of the security officers killed by bandits were left devastated by the tragic loss of their loved ones.

In a moving show of gratitude, the governor offered financial aid to the families of these fallen and injured heroes. The gesture recognizes the bravery and selflessness of those who have given their lives in the service of our state and country.

Today’s financial gesture will also provide a much-needed support for those they left behind, helping them to cope with their loss and find comfort.

Today’s event serves as a reminder of the true cost of freedom and the importance of honoring those who make the ultimate sacrifice.”

Also the governor’s gesture was a powerful reminder that Imo state values and appreciates the sacrifice made by those who serve in the various security agencies. The event was a much-deserved recognition of their sacrifice and a show of respect for the bravery they displayed while protecting the citizens of Imo state.

It will be recalled that no fewer than eight security agents comprising soldiers, policemen, Airforce men and men of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps were killed and some wounded by gunmen in Imo State last September in Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.