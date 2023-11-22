Time For Peace, Reconciliation in Imo State –US Based Journalist, Ohanele Advises

A Nigerian US based journalist and Socio-Political commentator, Comrade Casca Ohanele has called on Imo people to support the re-elected Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma to pilot Imo state to prosperity. Mr Ohanele made the comment while reacting to the victory of Governor Hope Uzodimma at the recent governorship election held on November 11, 2023. He called on politicians, leaders of thoughts and the youths that it is time to put aside all discord and work for the progress of Imo. “It’s time to put aside the discord and work towards a more peaceful and prosperous Imo state. We cannot achieve this without unity and collaboration.

On security the former International Correspondent of Trumpeta Newspaper Casca observed that the security of Imo state is a collective responsibility and requires everyone to come together and work towards a common goal. He urged Imo people and politicians, regardless of their political affiliations, to unite and join hands with Governor Uzodimma in the fight against insecurity in Imo State. “Let us put aside our differences, stop the political bickering and work towards a safer, more peaceful Imo state. Let’s all work together to restore order and make Imo a safe place for everyone.”

He also urged Governor Uzodimma to keep to his charter of equity which was one the cardinal points of his reelection campaign

“I pray and encourage Governor Hope to keep his words on the charter of equity agreement, which is a crucial step towards building trust and forging a more equitable society. It is time to heal old wounds and move forward as one united state. Let’s embrace the power of unity and forge a brighter future for Imo. To all political appointees, Casca Ohanele advised that they should see their positions as a call to serve.

He also urged the governor to extend his hands of friendship to his opponents in the election and also reach out to Imolites who have something positive to offer to come on board

Our dear Governor Uzodimma, I encourage you to open your arms and invite Imolites, both those living in the state and those living abroad, who have ideas, expertise, and resources to offer, to come forward and collaborate with you. There is strength in numbers, and working together, we can achieve so much more. So, let’s bring together the best and the brightest of Imo and chart a path towards a better future. Let’s show the world what Imolites can do when we work as one!” The USA trained psychotherapist observed.