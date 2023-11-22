Aviation Union Boss, Hector Nnadi Commends Uzodinma’s Achievements, Sues For Labour- Govt Relationship

Chairman of Joint Council Union of Aviation, and convener of Owerri Patriots as well as Owerri Team Progressives (support groups for the re-election of the governor), Comrade Hector Nnadi has lent his voice to the growing list of patriotic Imolites who are commending Governor Hope Uzodinma for posting a sterling performance in his first term which informed his overwhelming victory in the just concluded guber election in the state. The trade unionist who spoke to our newspaper in the wake of the Governor’s victory at the weekend said if the previous governors who ruled Imo State had done as much as Governor Hope Uzodinma, that the huge resources invested in all sectors of our economy that drains state’s resources would have been saved and channelled to few areas with great results. To him, the total collapse of the state’s infrastructures before Uzodinma assumed office created situation for the Governor to start all afresh. He drew attention to several roads built by the administration within the first term to include the dual carriage MCC road with light facility, the Owerri/Orlu road, Owerri/Okigwe road and the ongoing Owerri/Umuahia road, among many others. The Ulakwo, Owerri North born activist and Chairman NCSU Aviation remarked that before now, the road passing through his community to Imerienwe in Ngor Okpala for example was in the worst form of disrepair but expressed delight that significant asphalting work has been done on the road courtesy of the Governor through the influence of his political leader, Chief Henry Njoku (Harritex)

Commenting on the Government/Labour face off in the State recently which paralyzed social and economic activities, comrade Nnadi who combines as secretary Joint Aviation Trade Union’s Forum offered a professional advice to both parties, saying it is important the government side engages as Commissioners or Advisers, people with strategic labour background so that the government can be well informed to deal with sensitive labour issues. He said, “The key element in labour matter is dialogue. It is about conciliation; finding a middle ground for the contending sides to have compromise. Nobody of intolerant disposition is good to lead on either side of the bargain because issues of contention must be handled in the spirit of compromise for the good and interest of the people. Usually, the solution lies in applying a deep sense of humor and constructive dialogue until a middle ground is achieved. It is not an arena to flex muscle or to engineer war. There is need for synergy between government and labour unions for industrial harmony to exist so that at the end it will be a win win situation for the state”.

Quoting Convention 98, articles 2 and 3 of the ILO, Nnadi cautioned against any form of interference by the two sides in the activities of each other. He however commended the maturity shown by the governor in handling the matter and also praised the NLC president for his disposition to accept the call for a truce. No government, he said, can solve the problems of workers in one fell swoop, not even the Federal Government because of paucity of funds. But in comparing Imo and other states in the discharge of obligations to workers, comrade Nnadi noted that the former has performed better, saying no government will be happy that its workers are not receiving salaries.

On his expectation from the Governor going forward, he explained that despite the milestones achieved so far by the administration, more remains to be done in the areas of road, insecurity Labour/government relations and discharge of the trust to implement the charter of equity in favour of Owerri zone in 2027.

On insecurity he observed that the preponderance of joblessness among the youths is the core of insecurity in the State and urged the government to use the next dispensation to create more job opportunities for the youths.

Furthermore, he pleaded with the Governor to borrow a leaf from the Federal Government in approaching the menace through offer of amnesty in the manner of stick and carrot principle.

He suggested to the government to consider holding yearly workers’ week during which there will be opportunity for the governor to interact with workers amidst other activities like sports, debates and incentives for the best workers. He said this will provide not just social relaxation for the workers but confidence that government cares for them.

Also speaking, the erudite labour leader reminded the Governor of the huge support offered him by Owerri people during his re-election rejecting their own sons because of the trust they have in the charter of equity. He explained that Owerri people do not want to repeat the mistake that ousted Ohakim, hence their support for Uzodinma’s second tenure geared by the trust that the Governor will transit power to Owerri zone.

“Owerri Sons contested the election in major opposition parties but were not voted by us. We did that to avoid the mistake we made during the time of Ohakim. Hope Uzodinma will transit power to Owerri zone. He is a man of his own words. It is expected that he will support Owerri zone to produce the Governor after him. It’s an issue of trust”, he concluded.